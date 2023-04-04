The time was 11:20 a.m. on Monday, March 27. I was sitting in the doctor’s office in Pontotoc and I pulled my cell phone out of my coat pocket.
When I clicked on the Fox News app the breaking news headline that appeared took my breath away and I felt as if my heart had stopped beating.
THREE YOUNG CHILDREN KILLED IN NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING
My 26-month-old grandson goes to daycare in Nashville but my daughter and son-in-law sometimes refer to it as school.
I was too scared to even read the story. My brain was racing, trying to remember the name of his daycare.
I read the first paragraph. The lead said three children and three adults were shot and killed at Covenant School, a Presbyterian Church facility about four miles from my grandson’s house.
I called my daughter and she immediately said, “Daddy I know, I’m watching it on tv. The police have shot the shooter. They think it’s a teenager.”
“They’ve taken all the children down the street to a church on Woodmont and told parents to come pick their children up there,” Madison said.
“Oh Lord,” I replied, crying. My daughter read my mind.
“I know deddy, three sets of parents are going to go running up to Woodmont and their sweet babies are not going to be there waiting,” she said.
I stayed on the phone with her another 15 minutes, getting updates from the tv coverage she was watching.
The television folks said the three young kids murdered were nine years old and the three adults were school personnel, including a lady principal, a custodian and a substitute teacher.
About two hours later I learned that the identity of the murderer was a 28-year-old female who was a former student at the Covenant School years ago. The shooter’s momma said her daughter had been treated for mental illness.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for prayers in the wake of Monday’s deadly mass shooting.
But it wasn’t long before liberal left wing journalists, columnists, activists and entertainers began mocking Christians who pray.
One fool wrote “Hale was a victim of "intolerant … brainwashing" through "religious indoctrination.”
A talk show host mocked the Covenant School for not "praying enough."
"Very surprising that there would be a mass shooting at a Christian school, given that lack of prayer is often blamed for these horrible events. Is it possible they weren't praying enough, or correctly, despite being a Christian school?" he championed.
Another genius posted, ""Thank god Tennessee protected the children from the so-called horrors of drag and gender affirming care so they can be shot up at school by an AR-15 instead.”
You can mock Republicans but I would not advise anyone to mock God.
God listens to prayers offered in the name of Jesus. We cannot understand such acts of evil.
In our darkest moment, or in the gravest of circumstances, who better to call on than Almighty God?
I read there were 209 children in the Covenant School. I promise you, when those 418 parents learned of the shooting, they weren’t calling Joe Biden, CNN, or seeking a guest spot on The View.
I would bet my life they were all praying, pleading to God.
Our prayers are not always answered in the way we want them to be. But I do believe that God hears every prayer uttered in Jesus’ name.
In the past 10 days tornadoes have destroyed hundreds of homes in Mississippi. A lot of people were killed by those tornadoes in a lot of places.
Me and my wife and my sister were praying when the tornado passed over our house. I took a lot of storm pictures Saturday.
Survivors told me they were praying before, during and after the tornado passed. A College Hill Road resident was killed, his wife critically injured and four of his children are hospitalized from injuries of that tornado.
Folks in Pontotoc are praying for them.
When a Sherman man was shooting at 20 police officers about a 100 times in the dark last Wednesday morning I guarantee you they were praying.
Those same police officers who got shot at helped get medical assistance for the man who’d been trying to kill them. I was told he is expected to recover.
The Nashville Police Department identified the school shooting victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; Mike Hill, 61; William Kinney, 9; Katherine Koonce, 60; Cynthia Peak, 61; and Hallie Scruggs, 9. The name of the woman who shot them all was Audrey Hale, 28.
Folks are praying for the tornado victims, the shooting victims and the shooters— and the families of them all.
On Sunday Christians will celebrate the resurrection of our savior Jesus Christ, God’s son.
Jesus told us to even pray for our enemies. God expects us to pray for those who mock the power of prayer.
With his last breath a thief who was being crucified along side Jesus prayed that He would not forget him. That fellow has been in Heaven with Jesus for over two thousand years.
