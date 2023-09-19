When I sat down to write this column I was thinking along the lines of what my “to do” list would be if I was elected president.
Then I suddenly stumbled across some information on George Washington, America’s Founding Father and our first president. Turns out there’s a lot I needed to learn about George Washington in terms of his military service and his wit during his terms as president.
Washington (February 22, 1732 – December 14, 1799) was an American military officer and statesman who served as the first president of the United States from 1789 to 1797.
Appointed by the Second Continental Congress as commander of the Continental Army in June 1775, Washington led Patriot forces to victory in the American Revolutionary War and then served as president of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, which drafted and ratified the Constitution of the United States and established the American federal government. Washington has thus been called the "Father of his Country”.
As a young man Washington received military training and was assigned command of the Virginia Regiment during the French and Indian War. During the battle at Monongahela, Washington had two horses shot from under him and his hat and coat were bullet-pierced four times.
Those near misses on the battlefield proved that indeed God had bigger plans for Washington.
Then I got to browsing the mountvernon.org website and I was delighted to learn more about our Founding Father.
Turns out that Washington was a dog lover— big time. And I was delighted to learn that Washington had a great sense of humor.
The best thing about owning a dog is naming the pooch and the name’s of Washington’s dogs alone proved that Washington enjoyed a laugh.
Just image President Washington whistling and calling for “ Sweetlips, Madame Moose, Countess, Maiden, Lady, Dutchess, Drunkard, Truelove, Topsy, Pilot, Musick, Lawlor, Stately or Jupiter.” By the way, it was a Damatian that was named "Madame Moose."
Good for you George!
An avid fox hunter, Washington’s pack of hounds were provided with shelter and fresh water from a spring running through a kennel, which was located about 100 yards south of the original family tomb. The General personally inspected the kennel each morning and evening and took time to visit with his dogs.
Other Washington family members loved tail-waggers, too. Mrs. Washington’s youngest granddaughter Eleanor (Nelly) Custis doted on her small pet spaniel named Frisk, who was probably similar to the popular Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed today. Nelly also had a green parrot as a pet.
According to the Mountvernon.org website, "Dogs brought comic relief to the Washington clan, as seen in the infamous tale of the beloved (and brazen) French hound, Vulcan.
"The mischievous Vulcan ambled into the Mount Vernon kitchen on the very day Mrs. Washington had ordered a fine ham for dinner. Excited about this menu, Vulcan sunk his teeth into the savory prize and carried it cleanly away as the kitchen staff chased after him."
The website also shared numerous instances where Washington enjoyed a joke or light hearted quip.
In his memoir, Boston merchant Thomas Handasyd Perkins describes a visit to Mount Vernon in 1796.
According to Perkins, "At the back of the house, overlooking the river, is a wide piazza, which was the general resort in the afternoon. On one occasion, when sitting there with the family, a toad passed near to where I was conversing with General Washington; which led him to ask me if I had ever observed this reptile swallow a fire-fly. Upon my answering in the negative, he told me that he had; and that, from the thinness of the skin of the toad, he had seen the light of the fire-fly after it had been swallowed. This was a new, and to me a surprising, fact in natural history."
In 1817, "The Port Folio," a Philadelphia literary and political magazine, published the following Washington anecdote that supposedly took place 30 years earlier at the Constitutional Convention. The story is credited to a “Mr. Mercer” in the Virginia House of Delegates, who said he received the story from a member of the convention.
"A convention member made a motion that congress should be restricted to a standing army not exceeding five thousand, at any one time. General Washington, who, being chairman, could not offer a motion, whispered to a member from Maryland, to amend the motion, 'by providing that no foreign enemy should invade the United States, at any one time, with more than three thousand troops’."
The website mentions that following the 1755 French and Indian battle where at least four bullets barely missed their mark, reports were widely circulated that Washington had been killed in that battle.
"Alive and well, Washington took the opportunity to make fun of his false demise. As false reports of his death began to circulate, Washington wrote to his brother John Augustine Washington. 'As I have heard since my arrival at this place, a circumstantial account of my death and dying speech, I take this early opportunity of contradicting the first, and of assuring you, that I have not as yet composed the latter’."
Washington is also quoted as saying, “ It is assuredly better to go laughing than crying thro’ the rough journey of life.”
Well said Mr. President!
