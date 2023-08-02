The primary elections are set for this Tuesday, August 8 with polls opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m.
Republican and Democratic tickets are on the ballot and you must choose if you are going to vote Republican or Democrat when you get your paper ballot.
Those on the ballot include:
Pontotoc County Attorney Mac McAuley is on the Republican ballot with no Democratic opponent.
In the sheriff’s race incumbent Leo Mask, Chad Mills and Jay Allen on the Republican ticket. There are no Democratic contestants.
Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson is on the Republican ballot with no Democratic opponent.
Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki is on the Republican ballot with no Democratic opponent.
Coroner Kim Sullivan Bedford is on the Republican ballot with no Democratic opponent.
Pontotoc County Tax Assessor Collector Van McWhirter is on the Republican ballot with no Democratic opponent.
In the West Side Justice Court Judge race, incumbent Scottie Harrison and Jeff Washington are on the Republican ticket. There are no Democratic opponents.
The East Side Justice court judge David Hall is on the Republican ballot with no Democratic opponent.
In the East Side Constable race those on the ballot include incumbent Neal Davis, Tommy Corbin and Jody Goodwin as Republicans, with no Democrats running.
L.D. Gillespie and Jeff Russell for west wide constable are on the republican ticket; but no Democratic contestants are running.
Supervisors from the first district who are on the Republican ballot are Benny Moorman, Mark McCord, Trent Coker and Clay Foster and these have no Democratic contestants.
Second District Supervisor Mike McGregor is on the Republican ballot with no Democratic opponent.
In the third district supervisors race incumbent Brad Ward, Gary Lynn Washington and Ryan Winter are on the Republican ticket with no Democratic opponents.
Fourth District Supervisor Ernie Wright is on the Republican ticket with no Democratic opponents.
In the fifth District Richard White, Ted McVay, James Collins, Randy Ray and Johnny Taylor on the Republican ticket and Donald Fitzpatrick is on the Democratic ticket.
County surveyor David Sharp and Jimmy Caldwell are on the Republican ticket with no Democratic opponents.
State Races
In the state races those on the ballot for Governor under the Republican ticket are incumbent Tate Reeves, John Witcher and David Grady Hardigree. On the democratic ticket is Brandon Presley.
The Lt. Governor Republican candidates are incumbent Delbert Hosemann, Tiffany Longino and Chris McDaniel. On the Democratic ticket is D. Ryan Grover.
Secretary of State incumbent Michael Watson is on the Republican and his democratic challenger is Shuwaski A. Young.
For the Attorney General incumbent Lynn Fitch is on the Republican ballot and Greta Martin is on the Democratic ballot.
For Treasurer incumbent Republican David McRae and Democrat Addie Green are on their respective ballots.
For the Agriculture Commissioner incumbent Andy Gipson is on the Republican ballot and three are listed on the Democratic ballot which include Robert Bradford, Bethany Hill and Terry Rogers II.
For Sate Auditor incumbent Shad White is the Republican candidate on the ballot while Larry Bradford is the Democratic candidate.
For Insurance Commissioner incumbent Mike Chaney and Mitch Young are the Republican candidates while Bruce Burton is the Democratic candidate on their respective ballots.
Northern District Public Service Commissioner has two Republican candidates which include Chris Brown and Tenner Newman with no Democratic opponents.
Transportation Commissioner Northern District Republican incumbent John Caldwell has no opponent.
First District Attorney John Weddle is on the Republican ballot with no Democratic opponent.
State Senator from District 3 Kathy Chism is on the Republican ballot with no Democratic opponent.
State Senator from District 8 Ben Super is on the Republican ballot with no Democratic opponent.
House of Representatives District 13 Steve Massengill is on the Republican ballot with no Democratic opponent.
House of Representatives District 15 Beth Waldo is on the Republican ballot with no Democratic opponent.
House of Representatives District 23 has two on the Republican ballot which include Perry Van Bailey and Andrew ‘Andy’ Stepp while the Democratic opponent is Danny Lampley.
Precincts by District
There are five districts in Pontotoc County with 28 precincts listed.
The first district has six precincts which include: Bethel/Endville, Sherman, Oak Hill, Cherry Creek, Ecru and Pontotoc 1.
The second district has seven precincts: Friendship, Toccopola, Thaxton, Hurricane, Buchanan, Turnpike and Pontotoc 2.
The third district has five precincts: Randolph, Pontotoc 3, Judah, Springville and Robbs.
The fourth district has six precincts: Bankhead, Hoyle, Pontotoc 4, Woodland, Zion and Longview.
The fifth district has four precincts: Algoma, Beckham, Troy and Pontotoc 5.
If you are unsure where to vote please call Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki at 489-3908.
Any races that will require a run-off election will be held Tuesday, August 29; with the General Election Day set for Tuesday, November 7 and the run-off set for Tues., Nov. 28.
