Brenda Owen, former editor of the Pontotoc Progress passed away Sunday, April 23 at three in the afternoon.
Brenda served as the managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress from July of 2005 until December 2011 when she retired. Before that she served as the general manager/editor for the Progress from 1996 to 1998. She began her newspaper career working under Mr. Bob Cook in 1983. Between her three stints at the Pontotoc Progress she worked for the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal and served as the freelance editor for Oxford Publishing.
In her years at the Progress Brenda saw the progression of how a newspaper was put out from the old lyno-type to computers and saw the camera industry go from film to digital.
Progress Associate Publisher, General Manager Lisa Bryant said that Owen was just what the newspaper needed when she was hired in 2005 after the retirement of former editor Paul Sims.
“Brenda cared deeply for this community,” Bryant said. “She was a perfect fit for our newspaper. She wanted to shine a light on all that was positive in our town.”
Bryant also said with her extensive experience in the magazine industry her expertise was invaluable when the first Welcome Home To Pontotoc magazine was launched in 2007.
“She told me I was making a big whoop-te-do about it and she would have to be able to live up to it. I was promising a great magazine and she delivered. She knew what the essence of a magazine should be and she made the debut issue an award winning piece.”
Bryant said that there wasn’t a challenge that you threw at her that she wouldn’t rise to meet.
Editor David Helms said that Owen was a genuine person. “We hired her at the beginning [1985] to set copy. She was always good at what she did. She was a people person. Brenda could write any and every kind of story that a newspaper needs. She put her heart and soul into the job every day. She was really good at writing because she loved what she was doing. And most of all she was a loving person.”
Staff writer Regina Butler served under Owen during the years that she was managing editor.
“When she started here we had a little conference in her office. ‘I’ll be the brains and you can be the feet,’ she joked as we were smoothing out how the work flow would go between us.
“She had two knee replacements so walking wasn’t easy for her. I would go out and shoot the pictures and bring all the stuff for the weeks edition into the office and throw it at her through the computer and she would get it on the page,” Butler said.
“Sometimes she would question me about a story I wanted to write and she didn’t see how the story would go over; but she was always willing to listen to my side.
“She was fiercely loyal to me and the entire staff. No matter what was thrown at us she was there to defend us and be our champion for truth in this community.”
Former editor Paul Sims said that Owen was such a dear person. “She was an extremely knowledgeable person. She loved a good story and she had a love of writing about people and special things. It always intrigued her.”
Sims said Owen loved to write about who people were. “She was a good clean writer. She was also a joyous person. She was an accomplished journalist and she was fitted for the newspaper business. She was comfortable with it.”
