It has never been easier to subscribe to the Pontotoc Progress. Sign up for EZ-Pay for only $3.50 per month charged to your debit or credit card and never have to worry about your subscription running out.
You can continue to pay your subscription annually if you choose for $39.00 per year, but in these days of everything costing more, sometimes $39.00 is a lot to pay at one time.
EZ-Pay gives you the option to spread out your subscription cost that makes it much easier to pay.
The low cost of $3.50 per month is much easier to absorb in your monthly expenses and one less thing to deal with each year.
We live in a world of convenience. We have busy lives and when we can find an easy, less time- consuming way to accomplish things we take it.
We have implemented EZ-Pay for just that reason.
Sign up for EZ-Pay and we will charge your debit or credit card $3.50 each month and you never have to worry about when your paper will expire, writing a check and putting it into the mail.
I have the same problem with my subscription to the Progress that you do with the hassle of sending in a check to keep my subscription going.
I get the renewal notice in the mail and I put it on my desk at home and think to myself, you got to write out that check and take it to the office.
I work here, so all I have to do is simply write out a check and take it to the office with me or remember to do it when I am at work.
I do pay my subscription renewal, when our office manager, Tonya, tells me that my dad is not going to get another paper if I don’t give her a check.
We get calls from people all the time that tell us they have let their paper expire and want to pay to get it started back.
They miss their paper and we are grateful that you want your paper delivered to your mailbox each week.
EZ-Pay works just like many of your other services you have like your TV streaming services.
Once you sign up it charges your debit or credit card each month until you decided you no longer want it.
If you have a current subscription and would like to convert your subscription to EZ-Pay you can do that now.
We will look up when your subscription will expire and begin your EZ-Pay at the end of your current subscription.
Call or come by and we will be happy to get you set up with EZ-Pay.
