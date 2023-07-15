The Pontotoc City School Board invites the public to a “meet and greet” event for new Pontotoc City School District Superintendent Phil Webb on Thursday (July 20), from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House.
Back on January 13, 2023, the school board announced that Webb had been hired as the district’s new superintendent.
Webb, who served last year as assistant superintendent, officially assumed his duties and responsibilities as superintendent on July 1 (2023).
Webb comes to the superintendent’s office with twenty-five years’ experience in education, including seventeen years’ experience as a junior high and high school coach, elementary and junior high principal, and district-level administrator.
Webb, a native of Mooreville, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education and a Master’s in Educational Administration. He has been honored as Administrator of the Year multiple times during his Pontotoc City School District service. In addition to his assistant superintendent duties this past year, Webb also served as Athletic Director, C.T.E. Director and Human Resource Director.
“I am thankful to the school board for the opportunity to serve this district," Webb said back in January. "When I came to Pontotoc in 2003, I fell in love with this town, its schools, and its people. This is where I met my wife and where we started our family, so I am especially grateful for this privilege.”
Webb shared that a key focus will always be continuing the district’s tradition of excellence while taking care of its people.
“I understand how special Pontotoc is to so many and I am honored by the board’s trust in me and my family to represent it well.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.