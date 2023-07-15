supt. Phil Webb.jpg

Supt. Phil Webb

 Trent L Baker

The Pontotoc City School Board invites the public to a “meet and greet” event for new Pontotoc City School District Superintendent Phil Webb on Thursday (July 20), from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House.

