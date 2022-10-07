At the October 4 board meeting Pontotoc Aldermen set a public hearing for Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 6 p.m. to consider adoption of a new ordinance outlining the city’s new brush and tree removal policy.
Pontotoc Street Department Head Barry Crawford has been urging adoption of such an ordinance for several years.
“We’ve talked and talked about it but it’s past time that we finally do something about this problem,”Crawford urged at the meeting. “I’m not talking about laying a few small limbs out by the street or just from somebody pruning a few bushes. That’s not the problem.”
“But we have homeowners hiring contractors to cut large trees and then the contractors are piling up large debris on the curb and telling folks the city will haul it off,” Crawford said. “We’ve got to put something in place so homeowners and contractors will be held responsible for hauling that large stuff off or charging the homeowners when we have to haul it off. Other towns have been doing that for years now.”
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said an ordinance is being prepared which will specify that homeowners are responsible for removing large amounts of trees and brush.
“We want to make sure homeowners understand it’s their responsibility to haul this stuff off,” Peeples said. “The best way to handle it will be through code enforcement under a public nuisance stature. Homeowners will be notified when they’re in violation and given an opportunity to clean it up. And we’ll probably set up a price per load they will have to pay if the city has to remove the debris.”
Mayor Peeples clarified that the city will still pick up small amounts of limbs that are placed curbside.
“When homeowners have a couple of limbs fall or they’re pruned a couple of crepe myrtle bushes, that’s fine,” Peeples said. “But when trees are cut or property cleared, that’s going to be the contractor or homeowner’s responsibility.”
“Now if we have a tornado or really bad storm event and an emergency is declared the city will be helping clean up.”
“But the tree cutting has gotten out of hand. We have a brush truck and knuckle boom crew working every day just to keep the small stuff picked up all over town.”
Mayor Peeples said the city also plans to install cameras at the city’s brush landfill.
“Our landfill permit out there is for brush that is only generated inside the city limits, but folks are coming from all over and dumping debris out there. With cameras we’ll be able to get tag numbers and take action against folks outside the city limits.”
In other new business, aldermen unanimously approved a low bid of $15,370.20 to purchase new UV lights and ballasts for disinfecting at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The second lowest bid was $18,397.54 from Fresh Water Systems.
In another matter the board approved a payment of $662,749.53 for the CDBG sewer project to Reece Construction Co. who was awarded the $1.6-million project in the newly annex area of Highway 15 north.
Aldermen also approved a payment of $839.939.42 to Southern Pipeline and Environmental for work on the Magnolia Way city natural main line expansion at Sherman. Mayor Peeples said because of dry weather that $1.4-million project may be completed by the end of October.
Other new business matters approved by the board included:
-increasing gas department employee Chase Owen’s pay from $19.00 to $22.11 effective Oct. 10;
-set a public hearing on November 1, 2022, to consider a sign variance from Mitchell Sign Sales for the mobile home business located at 2753 MS Highway 15 north;
-approved the Municipal Compliance Questionnaire for FY22;
-approved a request from Rhona Sellers to rezone her property at 395 MS Highway 9 South from R-15 to C-1 for the purpose of her daughter opening a gift shop there;
-approved a request from Robin Belk to rezone property at 557 Hwy 9 South from R-15 to RM8 multi-family; Belk said he plans to construct duplexes on the property;
-approved a request from Nathan Owen to rezone his property on Woodland Street from C1 to RM8 multi family; Owen said he plans to build one or two duplexes on the property; a couple of Woodland St. residents expressed concern about the project, but Owen reassured them the duplexes would be upscale apartments renting for $850 to $900 and background checks will be completed on all possible tenants; the residents were shown pictures of the future duplexes and withdrew their objections;
-the in-house transfer of Jonathon Ruth from part-time to full-time on the Pontotoc Fire Dept. effective Oct. 10, 2022;
-$1,250.00 in additional funding to the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce for expenses for the retirement reception honoring five retiring city employees.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-water adjustments;
-gas rate effective Oct. 1, 2022 at $12.49, based on an O&M of $4.00 and a PGA of $8.49;
-city payroll for August totaling $907,890.00;
-sending Terry Williamson and Brad White to attend the BOAM Conference in Natchez, MS, Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 2022; travel by city vehicle with room and food per diem;
-refund from Park and Rec for Andrew Peterson in the amount of $50 for 8U soccer.
