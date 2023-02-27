What is Lent? Not the stuff you get out of your dryer, but the 40 days of Lent leading up to Easter.
There is often a component to giving up something for the Lenten season, that in many cases is something that distracts or distorts us from our awareness of the Lord’s presence.
I had a co-worker talk about Lent and what she was doing and sharing with a class that she teaches at church, I realized how Lent actually helps you focus on your relationship with God.
I set out and did a little research and below is some information that I found that put Lent into a different perspective for the Baptist girl.
There are three pillars of Lent the prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. These practices have been a part of the church tradition for centuries and are still observed by many Christians today.
Prayer is an essential aspect of the Lenten season. During this time, individuals are encouraged to reflect on their relationship with God and to seek a deeper spiritual connection with the divine. This can be achieved through daily prayers, attending church services, or participating in devotional activities.
Fasting is another important aspect of Lent. It involves giving up certain luxuries or desires for a period of time in order to focus on spiritual needs. This can take many forms, such as giving up food for a day, abstaining from certain foods for a period of time, or giving up other things like television or social media.
The purpose of fasting is to help individuals draw closer to God by acknowledging their dependence on God and breaking away from worldly distractions.
Almsgiving is the third pillar of Lent and involves helping those in need. This can involve donating to charities, and helping a neighbor in need. Almsgiving is an expression of compassion and love. It is an integral part of the entire season, as it helps individuals to focus on their obligations to others and to live a life of selflessness and service.
The three pillars of Lent – prayer, fasting, and almsgiving – serve as a reminder of the importance of spiritual growth and reflection. Through these practices, individuals can deepen their faith, strengthen their relationship with God, and live a more meaningful and purposeful life.
Although I am just beginning to understand Lent and how it can help my relationship with God, I had never practiced Lent in full.
I am however beginning to pick up a few of these items in the three pillars of Lent and am including these in my daily devotional.
Hope you have a wonderful Lent season.
