Qualifying time has closed and the ballot is set for the upcoming primary elections which will take place in August. Only eight of the county seats are contested and only three of these will not be decided after the primaries. The sheriff and the east side constable race has an independent candidate and the fifth district supervisor race has a democratic candidate.
Local Contested races
In the sheriff’s race incumbent Leo Mask filed along with Chad Mills and Jay Allen on the republican ticket. Independent candidate James F. Jim Littlejohn has filed as well.
In the West Side Justice Court Judge race, incumbent Scottie Harrison, Kenneth McKnight and Jeff Washington have filed on the republican ticket.
In the East Side Constable race those qualifying include incumbent Neal Davis, Tommy Corbin and Jody Goodwin as republicans. Qualifying as an independent is Sonnie Rock Williams.
L.D. Gillespie and Jeff Russell for west wide constable both on the republican ticket.
Supervisor first district qualifiers include Benny Moorman, Mark McCord, Trent Coker and Clay Foster all on the republican ticket.
In the third district supervisors race incumbent Brad Ward, Gary Lynn Washington and Ryan Winter have qualified on the republican ticket.
In the fifth District those qualifying included Richard White, Ted McVay, James Collins, Randy Ray and Johnny Taylor on the republican ticket. Donald Fitzpatrick has qualified on the Democratic ticket.
For county surveyor David Sharp and Jimmy Caldwell have qualified as republicans.
Local Non-contested races
Others filing papers in their respective races include: Ricky D. Ferguson for Chancery Clerk, Melinda Patterson Nowicki for Circuit Clerk, Van McWhirter for Tax assessor/collector, Kim Sullivan Bedford for county coroner, Mac McAuley, III for county prosecutor, David A. Hall for east side Justice court judge, Mike McGregor for second district supervisor, Ernie Wright for fourth district supervisor all as republicans.
Those qualifying for election commissioner include: Nickey Moore for second district, Erick Pettit for third district and Shirley Dillard for the fourth district.
City School Board
A city school board post is also up for re-election this year on the November ballot. It is the elected position that Kevin McGregor currently holds. Qualifying dates for this is on over in the summer. They begin August 7 and end September 7.
State local races
All the local state races are non contested including the house of representatives race with district 15 Beth Waldo and district 22 incumbent Jon Lancaster not having any opponents. The two incumbent senators, Kathy Chism from district 3 and Ben Suber from district 8 are also uncontested.
State races
In the state races those qualifying for governor under the republican ticket are incumbent Tate Reeves, John Witcher and David Grady Hardigree. Under the democratic ticket are Gregory Wash, Brandon Presley and Bob Hickingbottom. Filing with the independent ticket is Gwendolyn Gray.
For Lt. governor republican candidates are incumbent Delbert Hosemann, Shane Quick, Tiffany Longino and Chris McDaniel. On the democratic ticket is D. Ryan Grover.
For the attorney general incumbent Lynn Fitch has qualified as a republican and Greta Martin as a Democrat.
For secretary of state incumbent Michael Watson is the republican candidate while Shuwaski Young is the democratic candidate.
For treasurer incumbent David McRae has qualified as a republican and Addie Green is the democratic candidate.
For the agriculture commissioner incumbent Andy Gipson has qualified as a republican and four have qualified as democrats which include Robert Bradford, Bethany Hill, Robert Briggs and Terry Rogers II.
For sate auditor incumbent Shad White is the republican candidate while Larry Bradford has filed as a democrat.
For insurance commissioner incumbent Mike Chaney and Mitch Young are the republican candidates while Bruce Burton is the democratic candidate.
The primary elections will be held August 8 and runoff will be Tuesday, August 29; with the General Election Day set for Tuesday, November 7 and the run off set for Tues., Nov. 28.