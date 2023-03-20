Pontotoc City Clerk Jessica McLevain said Monday that three candidates have completed qualifying thus far to run in the April 20 special city election to elect a new Ward One board member and several other candidates are still completing steps to run.
To qualify to run, candidates have to secure signatures of at least 50 registered and verified voters in Ward One.
The city clerk verifies the signatures collected to run and then the three person Pontotoc Election Committee certifies the candidates.
“Last Wednesday Jeremy D. Hall, Rosalind Key and Jesse “Jay” Hughes were certified as candidates,” McLevain said. “The election committee is expected to meet again this week and we’re expecting more folks to seek being certiified as candidates.”
The deadline for qualifying to run as a candidate in the Ward One special election is March 31, 2023.
Absentee voting will begin two weeks prior to the April 20 special election.
The term of the winner of the special Ward One election will run through June 2025.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&