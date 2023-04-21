Gardening is a rewarding activity. Gardeners benefit from the improved freshness, taste, and quality of the vegetables that are produced. Gardening is also a fun outdoor pursuit that can be relaxing and provide good exercise.
Gardening is not everyone’s cup of tea. People often choose not to garden because they don’t have necessary equipment, their soil is inadequate, they have physical limitations, or they don’t have enough property. These challenges can be overcome by installing a raised bed garden.
Raised bed gardens can take several forms. Gardeners can choose between traditional raised beds, salad tables, or salad boxes to meet their individual needs. This column will discuss each of these methods in detail.
References include the Mississippi State University Extension publications “Raised Beds Benefit Flowers, Vegetables” and “How to Build and Salad Table.” The University of Maryland Extension Service publication “Growing Vegetables in Salad Tables or Salad Boxes,” and the April 24, 2019, edition of “Farm and Garden Notes” were also used as sources.
Advantages of Raised Bed Gardens
Raised bed gardening can provide several advantages for Mississippi gardeners. Raised bed gardens can improve garden soil drainage, eliminate the need for expensive garden tillage equipment, and allow for increased production per square foot of garden space. Raised beds can also be more assessable for people with physical limitations.
Soils that are not well suited for gardening often have poor drainage. The high organic matter soil used in raised beds allows excess water to drain. The improved soil drainage results in improved plant growth.
Raised bed soil that is loose and high in organic matter make expensive garden tillage equipment unnecessary. Basic garden equipment including hoes, rakes, and shovels may be all that is needed to prepare the soil for a successful growing season.
Traditional Raised Bed Gardens
The simplest form of a raised bed can be made by raking garden soil in pile and creating walkways on the sides. It is often helpful to construct walls around the bed to keep the soil in place and to give it a neater appearance. A variety of building materials including stone, bricks, crossties, landscape timbers, or treated lumber can be used effectively.
The only design recommendation that should always be followed is the width of the bed. It is important to design the bed to be 4 feet wide. This width allows gardeners to easily reach to the middle of the bed, even while seated.
The length to construct a bed is not as important. The length of the bed will depend on available space and personal preference. It is reasonable to construct beds with eight-foot lengths to take advantage of common lumber dimensions.
Salad Tables
Salad tables are a form of raised bed garden that has legs. The increased elevation of the raised bed easily allows gardeners with physical limitations to enjoy gardening. As the name implies, salad tables are perfectly suited to grow shallow rooted greens and herbs.
Salad tables are constructed using one-inch by six-inch lumber. The salad table is divided into three sections to allow for multiple crops to be grown. The bottom of the salad table is made of one fourth-inch hardware cloth. The salad table is lined with material such as a window screen to hold the potting soil in place.
The legs are constructed from one-inch by four-inch lumber. The length of the legs can be altered to fit needs of the user; allowing gardeners to stand or to be seated. See the MSU Extension publication “How to Build and Salad Table” for complete assembly instructions.
Salad Boxes
Salad boxes are a compact version of a salad table without legs. They are perfect for gardeners with limited growing space. Salad boxes can be placed on a sunny patio table or other convenient location. Their small size can provide ideal fresh vegetable serving sizes for a small family.
Salad Boxes are constructed from one-inch by four-inch lumber. The bottom of the salad box is also made of one fourth-inch hardware cloth. It is lined with window screen material to hold the potting soil in place. Refer to the University of Maryland Extension Service publication “Growing Vegetables in Salad Tables or Salad Boxes” for detailed construction instructions.
The use of raised beds, salad tables, and salad boxes provide flexibility to traditional gardening practices. They can be adapted to meet the needs of every gardener. If you would like to learn more about constructing a raised bed garden, call the MSU Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
