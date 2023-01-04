Freedom of speech is under attack in America.
American actor, writer, producer and evangelist Kirk Cameron is a prime example and victim of the suppression of free speech in of all places, numerous public libraries across America. Cameron first gained fame as a teen actor playing Mike Seaver on the ABC sitcom "Growing Pains," a role for which he was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards.
Many organizations and individuals these days preach and spout off about tolerance and inclusion, but their tolerance and inclusion often ends when another’s message contradicts their personal beliefs, their agenda or their interpretation of facts.
For approximately two months Cameron has been on a promotional tour of his newly authored children’s book entitled “As You Grow.” But dozens of public libraries have either outright rejected Cameron’s requests to conduct readings or did not respond to requests on his behalf.
Cameron’s "As You Grow" tells the tale of an acorn that blossoms into a mighty oak tree and then dispenses wisdom to the animals that live within the shelter of its branches.
"As you grow strong, grow in gentleness," reads one of the messages from the book.
While some libraries have turned away Cameron’s request to appear and promote his new book I was delighted to hear that his recent appearances at Scarsdale Public Library in Westchester County, New York, and in Indianapolis, Indiana, grew crowds estimated in the hundreds to several thousand.
According to the Fox News report I read, Cameron “received an enthusiastic reception from families as he delivered an uplifting message of faith, love and patriotism.”
"One of the things I love about our country is its commitment to the sharing of knowledge and the free expression of ideas,” Cameron told Fox.
"Find great books… read them to your kids,” Cameron told the audience. "We’re here because we love God, we love our families, our children, we love our country and we love Scarsdale Public Library. "God gave your children to you and not to the government.”
Cameron told Fox News Digital in comments last week, "Yesterday, a brushfire of faith, family and freedom ignited inside the Indianapolis Public Library. It's in Scarsdale, New York, today and it's moving across America, awakening the sleeping giant of the family of faith.”
It is my belief that the family, family values and the values taught in the Bible are the cornerstone of what made and still make America the greatest nation on this earth.
God made us all.
You may not believe as I do. I may not believe as you do. But freedom of speech is guaranteed by the U. S. Constitution.
The truth still matters. Discerning the truth is the hard part. My list of required reading may look nothing like yours.
Children still belong to their parents. Parents have the responsibility and challenge of teaching their children the truth.
One of the most important tasks of raising a child is choosing the right books at the right time.
Kirk Cameron recently said, “The land of the free depends on the homes of the brave."
Sounds like the title of a book I might like to read.
