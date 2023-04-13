grace_6394.jpg

Wally Barnard with Green Point Ag (right) gave a $600 donation to Grace Randle (center) to help with expenses to Washington, D.C. as a delegate at the National 4-H Conference this week. Pontotoc Co. 4-H director Jane Chamblee (left) will accompany her.

Pontotoc County 4-Her Grace Randle will be representing Mississippi 4-H as a delegate in the National 4-H conference April 14-19 in Washington, D.C. Randle had to raise her own money for the trip with includes a flight to D.C. to participate.

