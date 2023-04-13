Wally Barnard with Green Point Ag (right) gave a $600 donation to Grace Randle (center) to help with expenses to Washington, D.C. as a delegate at the National 4-H Conference this week. Pontotoc Co. 4-H director Jane Chamblee (left) will accompany her.
Pontotoc County 4-Her Grace Randle will be representing Mississippi 4-H as a delegate in the National 4-H conference April 14-19 in Washington, D.C. Randle had to raise her own money for the trip with includes a flight to D.C. to participate.
The US Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture is administering the conference on behalf of the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. This conference was established in 1927.
The goal of this conference is to develop the next generation of leaders while continuing to be future focused. Randle will be one 300 youth delegates, volunteer leaders and others at the conference.
This conference strives to provide youth with educational, civic engagement and leadership opportunities to share their voice with federal officials on important issues to impact decision making at the federal level. They will also apply what is learned to create positive social change in their local community; and in addition they will make unique connections to access resources to spark future volunteer or employment opportunities with federal agencies.
Of the three round table discussions, Randle is set to participate in a discussion on how to engage young people to make better diet related eating choices. They will work together to develop recommendations and present them to ASCEND for Better Health and the U.S. Depatmtne of AG.
