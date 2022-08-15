Registration for classes for the 2022 fall semester at Itawamba Community College is continuing.
The last day to add traditional full-term day/night and first eight-week classes is Aug. 19; eLearning first eight-week classes, Aug. 23; and eLearning full-term classes, Aug. 26.
Financial aid is available as well as scholarships for adult learners. In addition, students may qualify for free tuition for several short-term career pathway programs, which are taught at the ICC Belden Center.
Academic, career education, eLearning (online) and workforce opportunities are available in an extensive schedule.
Itawamba Community College will enroll new adult education students at the Belden Center with a three-day orientation session, Aug.23, 24 and 25.
Each session will begin at 8:30 a.m. Participants must have a photo ID, and 16-/17-year-olds should be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring a withdrawal form from the most recent school attended. Entry into the adult education area is across from the WIN Job Center at ICC-Belden.
The fall class schedule includes
Amory – Amory WIN Center (1619 Hwy. 25 North), Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.;
Belden – ICC Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Rd.), Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30p.m.; and ESL, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.;
Fulton – Old Grammar School (603 So. Cummings St.), Tuesday and Thursday, 4-8 p.m.;
Houston – Houston WIN Center (210 So. Monroe St.), Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.;
Pontotoc – Pontotoc WIN Center (316 Coffee St.), Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and
Tupelo – Regional Rehabilitation Center (615 Pegram Dr.), Wednesday and Thursday, 1-4:30 p.m.
There is no cost for the classes.
The ESL program, Belden Center evening courses and all WIN Job Centers offer open, continuous enrollment.
GED and HiSET testing is continuing on a weekly basis, and all program-enrolled students take the GED or HiSET free of charge. For more information on scheduling an appointment, contact Priscilla Trice at pbrice@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1513.
For general information about classes or program information, email adulteducation@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1510 or (662) 407-1517.
