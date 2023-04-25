A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
One of my high school classmates sent this along to me.
I don’t know where it came from, but knowing him, that’s probably for the best.
By the way, I am officially “older than dirt,”since I remember ALL the items at the list on the end.
How many do you remember?
Here’s a few “warm-ups” to the quiz:
—Headlight dimmer switches on the floor.
—Ignition switches on the dashboard.
—Heaters mounted on the inside of the firewall.
—Real ice boxes.
—Pant leg clips for bicycles without chain guards.
—Soldering irons you heated on a gas burner.
—Using hand signals for cars without turn signals.
Older Than Dirt Quiz:
Count all the ones that you remember, not the ones you were told about.
Ratings at the bottom.
Blackjack chewing gum.
Wax Coke shaped bottles with colored sugar water.
Candy cigarettes.
Soda pop machines that dispensed real bottles.
Coffee shops or diners with table-side jukeboxes.
Home milk delivery in glass bottles with cardboard stoppers.
Party lines on the telephone.
Newsreels before a movie.
P.F. Flyers.
Butch wax.
The test patterns that came on at night after the last show and were there until TV shows started again in the morning. (There were only three channels, less if you were less fortunate.)
Peashooters.
Howdy Doody.
45 RPM records.
S&H green stamps.
Hi-Fi’s.
Metal ice trays with lever.
Mimeograph paper.
Blue flashbulbs.
Packards.
Roller skate keys.
Cork popguns.
Drive-ins.
Studebakers.
Wash tub wringers.
If you remembered 0-5 you’re still young.
If you remembered 6-10 you’re getting older.
If you remembered 11-15, don’t tell your age.
If you remember 16-25 you’re older than dirt.
I might be older than dirt, but those memories are some of the best parts of my life.
If you liked this, please pass it along —especially to all your really OLD friends…
david.helms@djournal.com
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
