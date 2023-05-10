10 Nat day prayer_7276.JPG

Residents gathered at Pontotoc City Hall to pray last Thursday for the National Day of Prayer. Ecru residents also gathered, see that photo on page 7A.

 By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress

National Day of Prayer was held this past Thursday, May 4. Citizens gathered in towns all across America to pray specifically for the seven centers of influence in our nation. They include The government from local to federal, military, media, business, education, church and family.

regina.butler@djournal.com

