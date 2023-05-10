National Day of Prayer was held this past Thursday, May 4. Citizens gathered in towns all across America to pray specifically for the seven centers of influence in our nation. They include The government from local to federal, military, media, business, education, church and family.
At Pontotoc City Hall, Bro. Greg Herndon read a short message on How to pray for America and why should we Pray for America.
“Every person whose life has ever counted for God has been a person of prayer. We are called to follow Christ’s example, and His whole life was saturated with prayer. He rose early in the morning to pray, He prayed while on journeys, and He sought out solitary places to commune with His Father.
A friend liked to define prayer as “a declaration of dependence.” This is a wonderful way to look at prayer, because we are powerless without it. This is why so many people are driven to prayer when they get in trouble, never thinking to pray when life is going along the way they want it to.
What happens when war breaks out? Even news anchors will report on those who begin praying for solutions. When people receive bad news about a life-threatening disease, most people do not resist someone praying for them. This is true for countless people who never think about God until they suddenly find themselves in a crisis that is beyond them. The truth is, we are nothing without God in our lives.
If there are any tears shed in Heaven, they will be over the fact that we prayed so little. Prayers have no boundaries. They can leap miles and continents, and be translated instantly into any language.
True prayer is a way of life, not just for use in emergencies. We must make it a habit, and when the need arises, we will be practiced up! Prayer is the voice of faith directed to God. When we know Him personally, we can be sure that God hears our prayers. What a wonderful thought!
God is sovereign and nothing comes as a surprise to Him. Whether we face fluctuating economics, threats from abroad, unrest at home, or other troubling circumstances, our Heavenly Father is not caught unaware. Through prayer, we are able to tap into His wisdom, strength, protection, and peace. He stands ready to respond to our needs when we humbly ask for divine intervention in the affairs of men.
As we Pray for America whose pledge of allegiance recounts that we are “one nation under God,” and whose currency states that it is “in God we trust,” we want Americans to encounter the God who rules over their country. “He who forms the mountains, creates the wind, and reveals His thoughts to man, He who turns dawn to darkness, and treads the high places of the earth—the LORD God Almighty is His name.”
—Amos 4:13 NIV
He is the One who gave us this promise in 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” As we humbly and diligently seek Him, we’ll be changed, and we’ll see transformation in America through prayer!”
