The owners of Treasurer Loans in Pontotoc have authorized an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest/conviction of the person(s) who robbed the store at gunpoint on December 23, 2022.
This $10,000 reward is in addition to the $1,000 reward posted back in January 2023 by CRIMESTOPPERS for information on the Treasurer Loans robbery. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-773-TIPS or Pontotoc Police Dept. dispatch at 662-489-3631.
The armed robbery occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, when a male suspect armed with a pistol robbed and threatened to shoot two employees working at Treasurer Loans, located on Reynolds Street in Pontotoc.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said the suspect, whose identity was concealed by a mask and other clothing, fled the scene in a stolen silver Hyundai automobile.
Jan Cayson, co-owner of Treasurer Loans along with business partner Jeff Warren, announced the reward increase and strongly urged anyone with any possible information on the robbery to please contact the Pontotoc Police Department.
“The police have been working hard to solve this crime and I appreciate everyone who’s working on this case,” Cayson said. “But it’s been two months and we want the public to know that we are not going to stop seeking information to help solve this crime.”
“This person robbed our business and threatened to kill my two employees,” Cayson said. “The public needs him arrested and off the street too. He is liable to act again. We are concerned for everyone’s safety.”
“If anyone knows of someone who suddenly came into extra money or knows something suspicious we urge them to contact the police. This reward is intended to keep people talking. Somebody out there knows something."
“We’ve installed more cameras, new locks and other safety measures but we’re serious about helping arrest this thief. The Lord knows who it is and we’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep trying. Hopefully this reward will motivate someone to give up some information.”
Police Chief Randy Tutor said that any information obtained pertaining to the robbery will be kept in the strictest confidence. The stolen car used in the robbery was recovered on the night of December 27 at an apartment complex on McGar Loop in Pontotoc.
“The stolen car used in the robbery is still being examined for evidence at the state crime lab in Batesville and we’re hoping it will provide some leads,” Tutor said. “That car was stolen on the night of December 20 from the Belden Truck Stop on Highway 78. Surveillance cameras showed that the suspect who stole the car was wearing the same clothes as the suspect who robbed Treasurer Loans three days later."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.