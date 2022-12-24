Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that CRIMESTOPPERS is offering a $1,000 reward for information on Friday's (Dec. 23) armed robbery of Treasurer Loans located on Reynolds Street in Pontotoc.
Chief Tutor said the suspect left the scene of the robbery driving a silver or grey Hyundai automobile with damage to the back right rear and front grill.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-773-TIPS or police dispatch at 662-489-3631.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Pontotoc Police department is asking for your help in finding a suspect that is wanted in the armed robbery of the Treasurer Loans Company on Reynolds Street in the city of Pontotoc.
“The unknown suspect entered the business today at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, December 23, displayed a handgun, and demanded money,” said police chief Randy Tutor.
Tutor also said the suspect’s vehicle was observed entering the parking lot from the East on West Reynolds Street at approximately 1:30, “and stayed in the parking lot for approximately 15 minutes before the suspect entered the building.”
When he left the parking lot, the suspect was observed traveling on to Woodland Street.
“Please note that there is a possible dent in the back right quarter panel of the car. Also there is potentially damage to the grill of the car,” Tutor said.
Tutor said that if anyone comes into contact with this vehicle please call the law enforcement dispatch at 489-3631.
