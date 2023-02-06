All the local boutiques, flower shops, salons and restaurants are preparing for the rush of people in search of the perfect item to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
On average, men tend to spend more than twice as much as women on this romantic commercial holiday.
As soon as Christmas was over Valentine decorations and gifts could be found everywhere.
This was done to make sure that all the men out there had ample time to find that perfect gift to be sure their loved one was showered with love on this Valentine’s Day.
Men, if you aren’t sure what you should buy that special someone for Valentine’s Day, all women enjoy a little pampering.
That can be in the form of a gift certificate to a salon or their favorite boutique.
Dinner out is always a welcomed gesture.
This is one day that women truly enjoy flowers.
I like a little romance as much as the next, but it is the little things that we show our loved ones that count.
You can see how much love we have for our grandchildren by looking at the Grandparent’s Lil’ Valentine pages in this week’s paper.
Valentine’s Day is for the young as well as the old. We all need to have love in our lives.
It doesn’t really matter so much as the gift, but the time that is spent together with your special person and letting each other know how much they mean to you and how much richer they make your life.
I hope everyone enjoys a romantic Valentine’s Day.
