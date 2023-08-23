Three Republican runoff races will be on the ballot for Pontotoc County voters in the August 29 second primary election, which is next Tuesday. Registered voters who did not vote on the Democrat ticket in the August 8 primary are eligible to vote in the August 29 Republican runoffs.
Only the residents in the first, third and fifth districts will go to the polls on Tuesday; and the Republican runoff election will include Pontotoc County races for First District Supervisor, Third District Supervisor and Fifth District Supervisor.
First District
The First District Supervisor Republican runoff will include candidates Mark McCord and Benny Moorman.
The six precinct boxes included in this district include:
Bethel/Endville which is located on Endville Road across from the store. the exact address is 30 Endville Road. This precinct has 767 voters.
Sherman is located in the Sherman library at 56 West Lamar Street. Sherman has 454 voters.
Oak Hill is located at the Oak Hill Community Center at 101 Oak Hill Loop (by Oak Hill Church.) This precinct has 412 voters.
Cherry Creek is located in the old Cherry Creek School at 90 Center Hill Road, there are 807 registered voters here.
Ecru is located in the Ecru Community Center at 154 Central Avenue with 1,183 voters.
Pontotoc 1 polling precinct is located at Maple Drive Presbyterian Church, 146 Maple Drive. There are 478 registered voters there.
Third District
In the Republican runoff for Third District Supervisor, the runoff will be between incumbent Brad Ward and Gary Lynn Washington.
The five precinct boxes included in this district include:
Randolph precinct is located at the Randolph Fire Department located at 240 Topsy Road. The Randolph box has 999 voters.
Pontotoc 3 voters will go to the American Legion Building at 327 Legion Lane. There are 1,343 voters in this precinct.
Judah residents will vote at the Judah polling place 11315 Hwy. 341. There are 399 voters in this precinct.
Springville voters will vote at the Springville polling place located at 42 South Pontotoc Road with 1,132 votes in this box.
Robbs residents will go to their polling place at 450 Robbs Bend. There are 86 voters here.
Fifth District
The Republican runoff for Fifth District Supervisor will be between top two candidates Ted McVay and Randy Ray. The winner of the Republican runoff will face Democrat candidate Donald Fitzpatrick in the November 7, 2023, general election.
The four precincts in this district include:
Algoma voters will go to the Algoma Community House at 186 Front Street. There are 887 voters here.
Beckham residents will vote at the Beckham Community Center located at 9413 Highway 15 South with 757 voters.
Troy residents will vote at the Troy Fire Dept., 175 Rock Hill Road. They have 845 voters.
Pontotoc 5 residents will vote at the Pontotoc County Courthouse at 11 Washington Street. There are 1,618 voters in this precinct.
Added hours
In addition to regular business hours Monday through Friday the Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, August 26, for absentee voting.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. during the Tuesday, August 29 runoff election.
