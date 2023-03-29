The Salvation Army of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi deployed teams of response units early Saturday morning to serve the survivors of the deadly tornadoes that tore through western Mississippi communities Friday evening, leaving a trail of fatalities and destruction over 100 miles long.
The Salvation Army is on the ground serving hot and shelf-stable meals, water, snacks, and emotional and spiritual care to survivors of the deadly storms in Amory, Rolling Fork, and Silver Springs, Mississippi.
“There is extreme and overwhelming damage and loss to these communities,” said William Trueblood, Divisional Director of Emergency Disaster Services. “It will take time and significant resources to recover and rebuild, and we are committed to helping these communities as resources allow.”
The Salvation Army is seeking public support to help continue its relief efforts. 100 percent of all disaster-designated donations stay local and are applied to disaster relief efforts.
“The best way to assist is to make a financial donation,” said Trueblood. “The funds are designated specifically to meet the unique needs of each community, whether it's to purchase shelf stable meals, hot meal ingredients, water, emergency care kits, cleaning kits, and other essential items.”