A Brassfield Road resident reported that high winds late Saturday (July 9) afternoon destroyed her mobile home.

Mobile home owner Nancy Vaughn said the storm hit around 3:30 p.m.

"The wind took the top off the mobile home and walls were falling down," Vaughn said. "Then it just poured and poured rain and ruined the floor and everything. And it took the power line down too."

Vaughn said she has moved into her son's house while she seeks MEMA assistance.

"His house is right next door and it had shingle damage, but nothing else," Vaughn said.

Pontotoc County Emergency Services Director Allen Bain said there was tree and limb damage from Saturday's storm, but he was unaware of any other major damage.

"Mrs. Vaughn's mobile home is the first report I've received of structural damage," Bain said. 

