Those from West Union participating included: First row from left- Jovie Hall, Jacob Turner, Rafe Hogue, Brandi Cooper and Ryleigh Garrett; second row from left- John Michael Hurt, Nora Quong, Graham Hall and Ray Quong.
Those from the North Pontotoc Upper Elementary included: first row from left- Teacher Drew Richardson, Tinley Robertson, Cora Puckett, Mary Crotwell and L.J. Wilbanks; second row from left- Alex Kitchens, Knox Kitchens, Aden Rowzee, J.D. Matthews, Janie Ray and Chase Crawley.
Those from South Pontotoc Middle School 1 included: Front row from left- Baleigh Priest, Jewel Burcham, Emely Gonzales-Ajtun, Lynsie Johnson, Addy Holley and Aubrey Deaton; Second row from left are- Teacher - Dawn Hester, Hayden Lepard, Buddy Knighton, Will Frazier, Colton Arnett, Christopher Salas-King and Noah Gregory.
Contestants from South Pontotoc Elementary included: First row from left- Leigha McMurry, Logan Bass, Joeli Brown, Dallas Keith, Blair Butler, Lexi Fitts, Chloe Robertson, Whitt Jaggers, Laura Pannell and Hunter McMichael; Second row from left - Teacher Dawn Hester, Marvin Reeves, Luke Mayhan, Waylon Collins, Kayden Tutor, Maggie Steward, Nevaeh Wimms, Emily Stringer, Lily Barham, JJ Myers, Braiden Keith and Third row from left- Brodie Robbins, Ridge Tacker, Damien Blaylock, Ansly Mallette, Hatleigh Hamblin, Gifted Teacher Mary Harmon and Gifted Teacher Amanda Hays.
Those from North Pontotoc Middle School included- First row from left- Abby Herring, Aubrey Huddleston, Kylee Smith, Breana Childers, Hope Matthews and Faith McKnatt; Second row from left- Mrs. Ashley Stubblefield, Mr. Ty White, Camden Palmer, Hunter Nanney, Nate Richardson, Noah Ennis and Luke Hamblin.
The West Union Eagles along with North Pontotoc Vikings and South Pontotoc Cougars met for a scholars' bowl at the Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center recently. A scholars bowl is a family of quiz-based competitions that test players on a wide variety of academic subjects. Quiz bowl competitions are typically played with a lockout buzzer system between at least two teams, usually consisting of four or five players each. A moderator reads questions to the players, who try to score points for their team by buzzing first and responding with the correct answer.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&