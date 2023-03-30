The West Union Eagles along with North Pontotoc Vikings and South Pontotoc Cougars met for a scholars' bowl at the Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center recently. A scholars bowl is a family of quiz-based competitions that test players on a wide variety of academic subjects. Quiz bowl competitions are typically played with a lockout buzzer system between at least two teams, usually consisting of four or five players each. A moderator reads questions to the players, who try to score points for their team by buzzing first and responding with the correct answer.

regina.butler@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you