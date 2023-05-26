The Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association extends knowledge and service for our community. It provides science based educational opportunities for cattle producers in north Mississippi. The association also offers financial assistance for Pontotoc County students in pursuit of a college education.
Since the fall of 2021, the Pontotoc County Cattleman’s Association has provided $2,250 for students to offset costs associated with post-secondary education. The scholarship is funded by the annual Pontotoc Cattlemen’s Association steak sandwich fundraiser that occurs each October.
The association is seeking new applicants for scholarship funds that will be made available during the fall of 2023. The $1,000.00 scholarship is offered to undergraduate students enrolled in an agriculture program at any accredited college or university. The duration of the scholarship is four consecutive terms. The scholarship will provide $250 for each of the four semesters.
Application forms are available at the Pontotoc County Extension Office. Completed applications must be submitted to the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 402 CJ Hardin Jr. Drive by 5:00 p.m. by Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
To qualify for the scholarship program students will meet the following requirements.
The recipient must be a child or grandchild of a current active member of the Pontotoc County Cattleman’s Association and a resident of Pontotoc County.
The recipient must complete the Pontotoc County Cattleman’s Association scholarship application form which includes letters of reference and an essay.
The recipient must be enrolled in an agriculture program at an accredited college or university as a full-time academic or technical student (minimum of 15 hours of coursework).
The recipient must maintain a GPA of 2.5.
The recipient must present proof of college enrollment and verification of GPA requirements to the Pontotoc County Extension Office by August 15th for the fall semester and February 15th for the spring semester to receive scholarship funds.
If you would like more information about the Pontotoc Cattlemen’s Association’s educational outreach or its scholarship program, please contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
