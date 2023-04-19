A school bus carrying some 30 students home from South Pontotoc Tuesday afternoon, April 18, was involved in a crash but no students were reported to be seriously injured in the roll over.
Pontotoc County Superintendent Brock Puckett said that all the students were treated at the scene by ambulance personell and first responders and released to their parents.
“I understand some of the parents carried their children on to local clinics and the emergency room,” Puckett noted. “None of the students were transported to the hospital by ambulance.”
Puckett said the wreck occurred on Cabra Trail just off of Toxish Road Tuesday afternoon between 3:30-3:45.
"It was at the beginning of the route. The bus had come straight from the school to this point. After conferring with the sheriff on the scene, he said it looks as though the back wheels of the bus hit a loose patch of gravel and slid off of the road. This portion of the road has a down hill grade and a curve at the bottom of it,” Supt. Puckett explained.
Puckett said that help was on scene extremely quickly. “All over the county people came in and helped with this, from the sheriff’s department to the city rescue squad and police.”
He also said that the principals from the schools were there as well. “We were able to contact parents and get them to come and get their children and take them home.”
“I do appreciate EMS and all the first responders and everyone who came to take care of our students,” he concluded.
