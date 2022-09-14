If you missed the Bodock Festival this past weekend you missed a great time.
The entertainment was, I think, one of the best line-ups we have had.
I didn’t get to the car show, but from going past, I am sure it was a big hit by the number cars on display and the number of people out walking around.
The bike ride drew over 200 riders coming from at least seven states.
There were people all day walking up and down the street visiting the arts and craft vendors.
We decided to set up a booth for the pottery that my niece and I get to spend time together creating pottery.
Pottery has been a hobby of mine for several years, but life has gotten in the way over the past few years and we have just gotten back into producing some pottery pieces.
I was so happy to be a part of Bodock and I want to thank everyone that came by and visited our booth and that purchased the pottery.
I want to especially thank everyone for their response to the Scrap Clay Crosses.
The story behind the Scrap Clay Cross is my sister-in-law was fighting cancer years ago and spent a day in the studio with us, she walked over to the work table and asked what we were going to do with the scrap clay.
She began to take the scrap clay and draw crosses on them. For one day, Stephanie did not think about her cancer, she created something beautiful that continues today.
For years we have continued to make the scrap clay crosses and always think of Stephanie when making them.
We give away many of these crosses to people who are fighting this horrible disease or is a cancer survivor.
I like to tell them the story behind the scrap clay cross.
This year, we decided to donate 100% of the proceeds from the Scrap Clay Cross to the American Cancer Society.
We will be donating to the American Cancer Society from your generosity in purchasing the Scrap Clay Cross.
Thank you all for your support of the Scrap Clay Cross and I hope to make many more to give this small token in hopes that it can bless another family fighting cancer.
My niece, Brandy and I, get to spend our Saturday’s creating pottery and now we have the opportunity to, in some small way, to help others.
