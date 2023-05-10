Norman Nichols with AHS engineering spoke to the Ecru board of aldermen at their May meeting regarding the Dollar General store that is expected to be built across from North Pontotoc School.
“We are in the process of getting permitting and just want your blessings to proceed once we get the permits in line,” he said. “It is going to be similar to the store in Hurricane,” he noted.
Mayor Patty Turk said that zoning administrator Tim Ball does have the plans for the store and they can proceed once the permits are in place.
At the request of Phil and Wayne Stokes, the board agreed to release the easement that has been held in case there would be a wastewater project and give it back to the landowners.
The board also moved to approve for Jane Tzib to be a translator for the court as she is needed. Attorney Mark McClinton said that this is necessary because “Two or three years ago the Supreme Court ruled that you have to have a certified translator for court, you couldn’t just get anyone in the room that knew the language.” Tzib is a certified translator.
The board also discussed what to do with the old medical center that is under the town’s umbrella. “I hate to see vacant property,” said Mayor Turk. “I would hate for us to sell it because the land may be valuable in the future. I think we could lease it.” Potential leasees will be sought for the property.
Chris Cook told the board they were getting a list of streets that needed signs to be fixed or replaced and were working on that. “We also had a house to burn on North Street and it has only minimal standards for livability. We will have to keep a check on that,” he said.
In other business the board approved for all board members and the attorney to attend the Mississippi Municipal League conference in June at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and convention center and also for Tim Ball to attend a continuing educational conference.
