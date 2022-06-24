The Supreme Court on Friday (June 24) overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively ending recognition of a constitutional right to abortion and giving individual states the power to allow, limit, or ban the practice altogether.
The ruling came in the court's opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centered on a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
The Republican-led state of Mississippi asked the Supreme Court to strike down a lower court ruling that stopped the 15-week abortion ban from taking place.
"We end this opinion where we began. Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court's opinion.
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., shortly afterward released the following statement upon learning of the release of a Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:
“This is a momentous day for our nation, and Mississippi led the charge. This decision is an answered prayer, marking the beginning of the next chapter in our fight to protect the unborn,” Wicker said. “The Court’s ruling confirms what many legal experts have known for decades – that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided and the power to set abortion policy should rest with the people and their elected representatives.”
Wicker has repeatedly called on the Court to uphold Mississippi’s abortion law and overturn Roe v. Wade.
After years of advocacy, Wicker, along with other members of the Mississippi delegation and the Pro-Life Caucus, led an amicus brief to the Supreme Court urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Mississippi’s law protecting life.