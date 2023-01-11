U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., who will soon be the Republican leader of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Tuesday (Jan. 10) visited Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Miss., to get an update on operations at the base.
Wicker will be visiting military installations and defense manufacturing locations across Mississippi and across the country in the coming months as he takes over the committee leadership.
“We have a great base here. I’m so impressed with the senior leadership. They have provided more trained pilots than ever before, two years in a row,” Wicker said.
During his visit, Wicker toured the base, which houses nearly 500 servicemembers and is one of the Air Force’s primary locations for training pilots. Columbus hosts approximately one-third of the Air Force Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training (SUPT) curriculum under the control of the 14th Flying Training Wing (FTW), an area of increasing importance as China ramps up its investment in advanced, next-generation aircraft.
Wicker also used the visit to hear about challenges Columbus is experiencing with transitioning to future training aircraft and discuss the strong relationship the base has with the community.
“I appreciate the airmen, officers, and leadership of the base for stepping forward and putting themselves in harm’s way to defend our country and keep us strong,” Wicker said. “I look forward to working alongside local elected officials and other community members to ensure this base continues to get the support it needs.”
