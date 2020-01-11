Severe thunderstorms sped northeastward across North Mississippi Saturday (Jan. 11) morning bringing winds that exceeded 70 mph at times.
Across the region some structural and wind damage was reported, but no major injuries or fatalities had been reported as of 9:30 a.m.
Shortly after 6 a.m. a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Buckhorn Community in southwest Pontotoc County.
That storm zoomed through Pontotoc County with high winds, heavy rainfall and lightning.
Pontotoc County Fifth District Supervisor Dan McKnight reported that the storm heavily damaged a tractor shed on the Algoma farm of Pontotoc County Emergency Services Director Rickey Jaggers. The shed is located on Macedonia Road. A utility shed at the home was also destroyed by the high winds.
Jaggers reported that a shed was also destroyed at the home of Gary Washington in the Redland Sarepta area.
Algoma Mayor Harry Neal Corder said he had not heard of any other major damage in the Algoma area.
After the storm swept through Pontotoc, Mayor Bob Peeples reported no major damage to residences or businesses.
“No damage reports right now,” Peeples reported. “The fire department has not been on any calls and we’ve not had to clear any debris from any streets. Folks don’t need to get out until the rain and lightning clear the area.”
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor reported no accidents and no flooding on city streets as on 9:30 a.m., but he cautioned that rain was still falling.
In Ecru, Police Chief Matt Stringer said the winds were strong but no major damage had been reported.
“We are having some flooding issues on the roads and we had one car that went off the road, but no serious injuries,” Stringer reported.
At 9:25 a.m Pontotoc Electric Power officials reported a couple of residential outages, but no major wide spread power outages in the county.
Between two and four inches or rainfall had fallen since 6 a.m. in some areas of Pontotoc County.
Flash flood warnings were issued for Pontotoc County around 9:30 a.m. and rain was still falling.
Pontotoc County supervisors warned motorists to drive slowly and watch for flooded roads.
“I haven’t found any major wind damage in the Fourth District, but the roads are flooding in some places and folks need to be extra careful on the roads,” said Supervisor Ernie Wright. “Hopefully the rain will stop soon and the water will go down before dark.”
District Two Supervisor Mike McGregor reported that some trees had to be cleared from roads in the Thaxton Community.
“We’ve got some trees down in places and there are some Northeast Mississippi Electric Power customers without power,” McGregor reported. “We’ve got some flooded roads and folks don’t need to travel unless they just have to. And we’re keeping an eye on a levee on Cane Creek Road.”
Third District Supervisor Brad Ward and First District Supervisor Wayne Stokes said they were continuing to inspect roads in their areas but no major storm damage had been found or severe flooding reported.