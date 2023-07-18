It wasn’t the first time that my wife put her foot down at my house.
It’s happened before. It’s the consequences thereof that caused a problem this time.
I was not to blame directly for what happened.
Your honor I admit that I played a part—okay a large part— in what happened.
When Janet put her foot down this time she just happened to step on one of my golf balls.
She’s fine! No animals or wives were severely injured during the golf ball incident.
Now the term “severely” is the key word here, because Meow the cat was injured.
Now both of Janet’s feet are adorable. I’ve told her that many times, especially during holidays like Easter, Christmas, her birthday, Mother’s Day.
See what they problem was (I use the plural pronoun “they” here because Janet and Meow the cat were involved in the incident.
Janet’s feet aren’t large but Meow’s tail is long and quite vulnerable. All cat’s are quite sensitive when it comes to their tails and Meow is no exception to that beloved truth and worldwide fact.
We don’t allow rocking chairs in the carport because that’s where Meow stays.
So what happened was that when Janet stepped on the golf ball she lost her balance and accidentally, through no fault of her own, stepped on the cat’s tail.
Until that moment I never really understood the meaning of “primal scream.” That cat sounded like someone had stuck his tail in a dull pencil sharpener and started cranking.
In a few months I feel certain that the cat’s tail will bounce back and regain it’s original round shape and elegance.
Right now it is the truth that you could flip pancakes with the end of the cat’s tail but I am confident that Meow’s tail will heal during one of his nine lives.
If the cat had only sat still and let me put ice on his tail I feel sure that his tail would be back to normal by now.
But these days Meow keeps his distance. I have begged the cat to quit hissing at Janet, because it only makes things at home worse.
I can only deal with one sore tailed cat at a time.
However, I have been icing and rubbing Janet’s foot and she has recently stopped hissing at me.
She said, “ You have too many golf balls! You’ve got to do something with these golf balls!”
I asked her to define “something.”
She made a few hand gestures and offered some options as to what I could do with my golf balls.
I offered no verbal response and quickly returned her attention to the house remodeling episode on HG television. Lord I hope they never run out of houses to renovate in Laurel, Mississippi.
She’s right I guess. But can a man have too many golf balls, too many fishing lures, too many shotguns, too many flashlights?
Okay, I’m a golf ball hoarder.
I’ve got hundreds of old golf balls laying around everywhere. Literally, everywhere.
Some folks use ADT as a security precaution to help protect their home and property.
I simply have dozens of golf balls strewn around the garage floor. I may not catch the thief that made off with something, but chances are good he’s going to trip over an old worn out Top Flite and have tail bone problems the rest of his days.
The sign in the yard says “Beware of golf balls.” That’s my disclaimer in case some thief ends up in the hospital.
Plus I don’t have to feed golf balls, let them out to use the bath room, buy them flea, tick or heart worm pills, or pay a monthly monitoring fee.
And when you play golf the way I do, you have endless opportunities to find more golf balls. When I lose a golf ball, I always make it a point to find at least two more.
I call it the “Noah complex.”
I offered to start playing more golf so I could lose more and more golf balls. That motion did not get a second.
I agreed that we had too much stuff in the garage. She said, “There’s no we. It’s all your stuff, golf clubs and golf balls.
I quickly said, “ That’s your beach chair.”
“That’s right,” she said. “And it’s got boxes of golf balls piled up in it.”
I was thinking, “You’re right. All my stuff’s out here in the cold/hot garage and your stuff is in the climate controlled house. I was thinking let’s put your stuff in the garage and my stuff inside.”
Hey listen, I didn’t say I said that. I said I was thinking that.
If you go to www.spacestationearthpics.com you might see pictures of my golf balls from outer space.
One thing’s for sure, if we ever have any storm rotation in our yard, ole Matt Laubaun is going to have some debris on his radar screen.
I’ll get blamed for that too.
Later. I got a new hair brush and I’m gonna try teasing the cat’s tail.
Watch where you step.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.