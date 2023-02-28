She was 15 and alone, running away from a home and a society that that didn’t consider her worth listening to.
She was the baby bird who flung herself out of the nest, hoping her still-drying wings would work.
Below her, a rocky world and all the things that feed on the flesh of young birds waited for her to fall.
She was running from something. Sadly, in today’s world, the possibilities are endless: internet/social bullying, sextortion, school problems, family drug and alcohol abuse, sex abuse, other home problems, fear of being trafficked, fear of failure, anger, financial problems, fear of embarrassment over something.
Some children though, run toward something, lured by some kind of online enticement.
She bailed out knowing only that wherever she was going — even if unknown —mattered more than what she was leaving.
She might have been a runaway or a throwaway —a child told to leave the house without any alternative shelter being set up.
Those two categories include about 84 percent of all children reported missing, according to figures from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
She is the child of an era that saw human beings guide spaceships to and from the moon, and the instantaneous communication of the Internet and cell phones, but where many parents and children are unable to communicate the length of a breakfast table.
She was on the road now, guided by every suicide victim’s philosophy: that the unknown was vastly preferable to the known.
This is the generation that stresses the freedom of the individual. She was beginning to understand the truth of the lines written by a now-dead woman who inflicted her freedom on herself via drugs: “Sometimes freedom is just a word for nothing left to lose.”
More females than males run away, according to law enforcement officers. Perhaps that’s because the female body and mind mature more quickly than similarly aged male minds and muscles.
Whatever their sex, they bolt.
Sometimes they return, disillusioned that what they found wasn’t what they sought.
Sometimes they vanish, never to return. They drop into a new life and become one more faceless body crowded into the teeming human masses of the cities.
Or they fall into the jaws of a predator and become a nameless meal devoured in bloody chunks in some dark pesthole of civilization.
It is a tragic, and sometimes fatal, irony that the runaways will avoid police. The thin blue line can sometimes save their lives, but at the expense of returning them to where they ran from.
So the young ones shun the light, avoid the gun-bearing guardians of a society they reject.
And sometimes encounter the hideous carnivores of the night.
The survivors are the tip of an iceberg of misery, carried on the current until they either crash back into the lode that spawned them, or drift into warmer streams and melt from sight.
-0-
Editor’s note: Although “She” does not exist, she has a lot of company.
“She” is representative of the 138 missing child cases reported in Mississippi in 2021, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Of those cases, 111 were resolved, but 27 remain active.
I wrote a column very similar to this one in 1975, when I worked in North Carolina.
Fast forward to the present: Remember that Union County authorities recently stopped a vehicle containing two underage females, both likely to be trafficked to the sex trade in Atlanta.
Some things never change.
To quote William Faulkner: “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”
