A Pontotoc County couple has been arrested after leading officers on a chase which wound up on the back roads of adjoining counties before they were stopped.
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said that 30-year-old James Brandon Hurst and 30-year-old Taylor L. Shelton were carried to jail in connection with the incident.
Mask said it started when Hurst got into an altercation with an individual and stabbed him in the Judah community on Wednesday night, August 30. “When the officers got down there he ran off,” Sheriff Mask said.
Mask went on to say the next day they received a call as to where he was, “and he was beside the house of the man he had the altercation with. He discharged a firearm next to the house. We gave chase and he cut onto some back roads that took him from Pontotoc into Chickasaw and Calhoun counties,” he said. “We were fortunate that nobody got hurt because we were on some pretty close, curvy roads.”
Mask said that county officers from Chickasaw and Calhoun, and the Houlka Police Department came out to help. “And I want to thank these agencies for coming quickly and getting this shut down so quick.”
Mask said that both individuals that were arrested live on Kizor Trail. “Brandon is charged with felony fleeing, felon with a weapon and aggravated assault. His bond is $30,000. Shelton is charged with accessory after the fact because she was with him at the first altercation and when he fled. Her bond is $10,000.”
