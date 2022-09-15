The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on an incident Tuesday night (Sept. 13) in which a two-year-old child was struck by gunfire on Wise Bend Road east of the Hurricane and Thaxton communities.
According to information posted by sheriff’s department officials on their Facebook page: "The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department would like the public's help in identifying the suspect(s) in a drive by shooting that occurred approximately between 6:00 pm and 6:30 pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 on Wise Bend Road in Pontotoc County. "
"A two year old child was injured in the incident and is recovering in the hospital. The suspect(s) may be driving a black SUV.”
" We are asking anyone with information in the case to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department at 662-509-3600 and ask to speak to an investigator. No motive for the shooting has been established at this time.”
"A similar incident was reported on Sunday, September 11, 2022 on Highway 41 in the Troy area but no one was injured. It is undetermined at this time, if the two incidents are related.”
