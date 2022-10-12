A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 22 felony arrests made during August 2022.
Those arrested and charged included:
-Jack Underwood, 67, of Hillcrest Dr. Pontotoc; possession of meth; $5,000 bond;
-Lisa Stephan, 20, of Bruster Dr., Baldwyn; shooting into a dwelling and aggravated assault; $10,000 bond;
-Tyrekus Sanders, 23, of Old Highway 15, Pontotoc; murder; $100,000 bond;
-Alonzo Ruiz, 21, of Clark Street, Pontotoc; burglary of a commercial building; $5,000 bond;
-James Theodore Randall, 35, of Rubes Creek, Mearitta, Georgia; possession of controlled substance; $3,000 bond;
-Frankie Neely, 39, of Highway 178, Sherman; possession of controlled substance enhanced by firearm; $25,000 bond;
-Jeffrey McCraw, 29, of Center Hill Road, Ecru; possession of controlled substance; $5,000 bond;
-Rebecca McDonald, 46, of Clark Street, Pontotoc; burglary of a commercial building; $5,000 bond;
-Dakota Lucas, 18, of Salmon Road, Pontotoc; felony taking of a vehicle; $7,500 bond;
-Virgil Keith, 51, of Eddington Road, Pontotoc; molesting; $20,000 bond;
-Samuel Hostetler, 24, of Cedar Lane, Pontotoc; possession of controlled substance; $10,000 bond;
-Justin Jimenez, 20, of Old Natchez Trace Road, Pontotoc; accessory after the fact, burglary of a dwelling; $20,000 total bond;
-Jerry Erby, 48, of County Road 87, New Albany; possession of a controlled substance; $5,000 bond;
-Farryn Ferguson, 35, of East Cooper Avenue, Apen Colorado; possession of controlled substance; $5,000 bond;
-Robert Cubbison, 35, of Old Mountain Park Road, Rosswell, Georgia; possession of controlled substance; $3,000 bond;
-Brandon Edwards, 27, of Ridgeland Circle, New Albany; possession of controlled substance; $3,000 bond;
-Benjamin Cobb, 26, of Crawson Ranch Dr., Pontotoc; two counts of grand larceny; $7,500 bond;
-Dustin Collier, 32, of County Road 452, Nettleton; two counts of sexual battery; $25,000 bond;
-Jose Casados, 17, of Old Natchez Road, Pontotoc; burglary of dwelling; $20,000 bond;
-Randy Bolen, 43, of Subertown Road, Ecru; possession of controlled substance with intent; possession of controlled substance; $20,000 total bond;
-Justin Atkins, 33, of County Road 49, Reform, Alabama; murder; $100,000 bond;
-William Priest, 29, of Highway 341, Pontotoc; three counts of sexual battery; $30,000 bond.
david.helms@djournal.com
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
