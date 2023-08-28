Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported eight felony arrests in June and an additional 18 felony arrests in July. Sheriff's deputies answered 253 calls for service in June and 468 calls in July.
Sheriff Mask said felony arrests made in June included:
-Joe Ware, 62, of Old Airport Road, Pontotoc; charged with kidnapping and domestic aggravated assault; bond set at $25,000 on each count;
-Jobonta Steen, 33, of Keeton Road, Pontotoc; charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a crime; bond set at $13,000;
-Roger W. Smith, 53, of Red Circle, Pontotoc; charged with embezzlement; bond set $10,000;
-Jamie Peterson, 50, of Boy Scout Road, Randolph; charged with false pretense and possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $10,000;
-Travis Pickering, 36, of Highway 342, Pontotoc; charged with child abuse; bond set at $8,000;
-Cecil M. Foster, 46, of Hopewell Road, Randolph; charged with two counts of molesting; bond set $25,000;
-Benjamin Dowdy,, 20, of Whiskey Road, Pontotoc; charged with two counts of sexual battery and molesting; bond set $25,000;
-Jartavious Boles, 21, of President's Drive, Pontotoc; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $15,000.
Sheriff Mask said the felony arrests made in July included:
-Rickey Westmoreland, 37, of Chicasa Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Church Terry, 53, of Highway 41 South; charged with possession of a controlled substance enhanced by a firearm; bond set $12,000;
-Christopher Stutsy, 40, charged with possession of a controlled substance;
-Michael Souter, 56, of Horseshoe Bend, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance enhanced by firearm; bond $15,000;
-Roger Slack, 64, of Clark, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance enhanced by firearm; bond $12,000;
-Karie Slaughter, 54, of Woodlawn Cove, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond $5,000;
-Franklin Patterson, 36, of Q.T. Todd road, Ecru; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-Jose Perez, 49, of Highway 9 north, Pontotoc; charged with possess of controlled substance with intent enhanced by a firearm; bond $15,000;
-Ryan Perry, 49, of Simmons St., New Albany; charged with possession meth; bond $5,000;
-Brandon Montgomery, 38, of Donaldson Road, Algoma; charged with weapon possession by a felon; bond $3,000;
-Jabreon Judon, 25, of Old Highway 15, Pontotoc ; charged with sexual battery; bond $60,000;
-Breanna Keith, 20, of County Road 47, Tupelo; charged with possession of controlled substance enhanced by a firearm; bond $7,500;
-Brandy Johnson, 38, of Colony Road, Mantee; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-Joseph Galloway, 41, of Macedonia Road, Pontotoc; charged with weapons possession by felon; bond $5,000;
-Tamara Eubanks, 49, of Chester Dr., Madison, Wisconsin; charged with possession of controlled substance enhanced by firearm; bond $12,000;
-Bobby Eades, 56, of Wilson Chapel Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession controlled substance enhanced by firearm; bond $15,000;
-Jonathan Conlee, 37, of Algoma Road, Pontotoc; charged with grand larceny; bond $10,000;
-Jamie Baker, 38, of Waldo Road, Pontotoc; charged with grand larceny; bond $10,000.
