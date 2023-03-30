A 21-year-old Sherman man is being charged with 20 counts of attempted murder following an hour’s long gun battle with law enforcement officers before dawn yesterday (Wednesday) in downtown Sherman.
Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Ryan Roberts said that the attempted murder charges have been filed against shooting suspect Christopher Allen Ezell, Jr., who remains in a Memphis Hospital in stable condition after being wounded several times by law officers.
“The shooting occurred in the city of Sherman but the sheriff’s department handles formally filing the charges and the presentation to the grand jury for consideration of indictment,” said Roberts, who was one of approximately 30 law officers who answered the Sherman Police Department's call for assistance with an active shooter.
Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins said his department got their first call at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday asking for police to investigate reports of many gun shots being fired at Beasley Apartments on the corner of East Witt Street and Sixth Avenue.
“As our first officer pulled up at the apartments the suspect fired a round through the front windshield of the patrol car and then ran off into the darkness,” Chief Spellins said. “That was the start of a running gun battle that lasted for at least an hour.”
“The suspect was steadily the aggressor and would pop in and out of cover and shoot at officers who had set up a perimeter and were pursueing him,” Spellins said. “I can’t tell you how many rounds he shot, he had a ton of ammo. It’s a miracle that no officer got shot."
The final shooting occurred approximately a quarter of a mile north of the apartments in an area between Wild Bill’s Gas Station and the railroad track.
“The suspect was hit and went down one time, got back up, kept going and kept shooting until he was hit again and stayed down,” Spellins said.
Chief Spellins said there is still no clear motive to why Ezell began shooting in the first place.
“We still have zero motive for this entire incident,” Spellins said. “His only prior was a traffic ticket about a year ago.”
“We interviewed a man at the apartments who said he had been talking to Ezell for a good while and then Ezell suddenly became angry and started shooting at him. That man ran off and took cover, but the shooting continued and folks started calling in.”
Spellins expressed his gratitude to the law enforcement officers who responded to their call for help. Pontotoc and Ecru Police officers responded, along with deputies from Pontotoc, Union and Lee County Sheriffs’ Departments.
“All these officers were excellent in the performance of their duties under heavy gunfire,” Spellins said. “We thank them and appreciate their help.”
“A Pontotoc Police officer was wounded by shrapnel and at least four police vehicles were hit by gunfire,” he said.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor confirmed that one of his police officers was wounded by shrapnel during the exchange of gunfire with the subject.
“Three of our police officers were among the many law officers from this area who responded to the call from Sherman Police for assistance with an active shooter,” Chief Tutor said. “Our officer was hit with shrapnel from a bullet fired by the suspect and thank God it was a non-life threatening injury. The officer was treated and released from the ER.”
“That officer was a warrior,” Tutor praised. “He did a heck of a job and is to be commended for his performance as are all the officers who responded. His vehicle was hit by three bullets but he continued his pursuit on foot."
As is standard procedure, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
