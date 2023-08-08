I graduated from Pontotoc High School in May of 1974. I had turned seventeen years old in December 1973.
Wow! I’m nearly 50 years old.
You’re right, that’s a lie. What I meant is that next May our class will celebrate the 50th anniversary of our high school graduation.
Half the time I can’t remember my name but I can remember about 99% of all 12 years of school.
I can picture that brown book satchel I had in the first grade. Google book satchel if you don’t know what I’m talking about.
If I had even half of those Walt Disney character lunch boxes I carried for six years I could sell them and retire. One of them was a yellow school bus decoration and all the Disney characters were waving out the windows of the school bus. I remember that Coca-Cola would leak out of those thermos jugs no matter what you tried. I guess it was the ‘fizz factor.”
My first grade teacher was Mrs. Jamie Castle and she toted a coffee thermos every day and it was at least five inches taller than this 40 ounce Stanley I lug around. Her thermos was red and black-striped and had a bright red top.
I can still name you most of my first grade classmates. Mrs. Castle needed 55 inches of coffee every day. Amen.
Last week I carried something by the Pontotoc superintendent’s office and when I walked back outside I couldn’t help but see the one lone huge oak tree that is still standing on what used to be the fifth and sixth grade playground on the north side of the building facing Oxford Street. A second large oak on that playground fell years ago.
That oak tree brings back so many memories.
If you behaved, many of the elementary teachers would let students take the black board erasers out and “dust them out” on the roots of the giant oak tree. All you had to do was bang the erasers against the big ole tree roots (and hold your breath).
There’s a large steel cylinder still in the ground near where the second oak tree once stood. That cylinder was the hub of a really fast merry-go-round. It was wooden and painted green.
With seven or eight kids pushing that merry-go-round the world went around pretty fast.
Between the oak tree that’s still standing and asphalt where the teacher’s once parked there used to be two large sections of swings. The cross beams of those swing sets were 10 to 12 feet high.
Donald Sansing was a classmate of ours and way back in fifth and sixth grades (1966 and 1967) Donald actually performed the first versions of what is now called X Games acrobatics.
Donald would swing so high the chains would swing up and momentarily lose their tension. I think he dreamed of doing a “360” over the cross beam.
Donald was always swinging sky high when the bell rang, but that was no problem. He simply jumped from about nine feet high and stuck a landing on that nice soft concrete we called red dirt.
The playground for the first through fourth graders was on the south side of the elementary building. The old band hall the industrial arts shop building were almost smack in the middle of the playground.
There were two slides on that playground.
One was a big green slide, probably 40 inches wide and eight feet tall. Two or three first graders could slide down together but we called it the “slow” slide.
The other slide was polished aluminum, maybe 20 inches wide and 15 feet tall.
The air got thin as you climbed off that top step and sat down. Looking down that slide seemed 50 feet long.
The blue-jeaned butts and cotton dresses of thousands of grammar school kids kept that sucker slick as owl poop.
Half way down you were leaving blue streaks behind you, screaming, and praying that the treads on your tennis shoes weren’t completely slick when your feet hit the ground.
There were few perfect landings.
I can still remember where that rocket ship slide stood. There’s a lot of DNA in that dirt on the east side of that hill.
By the way, that playground was dirt and rocks. Grass was frowned upon.
On the west side of that playground there were two sets of playground equipment which were lovingly called “giant strides.”
Each set of giant strides consisted of a 20 foot high steel pole which had about a dozen steel chains hanging down it and there were steel rectangular handles on the end of chains.
These were too dangerous for Paris Island where the Marines trained.
They were called “giant strides” because calling them "steel chains of maiming” (although accurate) was frowned upon. The company logo on the “giant strides” read “sticks and stones can break my bones, but a giant stride scar lasts a lifetime.”
Us kids would hold onto the steel handles and chains and run around in a circle (preferably all the same direction) and the object was to lift one’s feet and swing around and around.
While having all this fun it was best to avoid colliding with the center pole or other children whose frail bones were also in their formative years.
Did I also mention that some fools were also inclined to simply grab a giant stride and sling it around the pole unmanned.
At that time there were no concussion protocols in the NFL or the Pontotoc Elementary School.
But what a wonderful childhood we had. The chapel programs were wonderful and made friends for life.
Hey, you show me your scars, I’ll show you mine.
I should have saved some chalk dust.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.