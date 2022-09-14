I Googled "Ever lost your car in a parking lot?” and I got 176-million responses in .58 seconds
I have lost my car now numerous times.
Did you ever notice how many grey cars there are in every parking lot?
If not then obviously you’ve never forgotten where you parked your gray Camry.
I recently walked up to my gray car and started pushing the unlock on the key fob. No beep, no flashing lights, nada.
“Just great!” I muttered. I guess the battery in my key fob is no good.
I put my key inside the car lock and it wouldn’t turn. What?
Then I realized my brain battery was lower than the key fob battery. I was for sure that “this car is way too clean to be yours Dave.”
Then several other not so subtle hints started pounding inside my head.
Why does my car look more sporty than normal? Because Dave, your car is aToyota Camry and this sporty little number you’re attempting to steal is actually a Dodge Charger!
Whoaaaaa! I jumped back.
It’s amazing how much clearer one can think when you actually focus at least a portion of your brain on the task at hand.
I found myself attempting to gaze inside the car for any evidence of familiarity.
For the record your honor, my Camry has a lot of “stuff” inside the vehicle. The front passenger seat usually has a camera bag, an umbrella, a golf hat, several note pads and about a dozen golf balls laying in the seat.
The back seat of my car is not normally visible because it looks like the back seat of a car that someone lives in— 24-7.
My back seat has approximately 14 golf clubs laying on top, including at least three drivers, pitching wedges, sand wedges, more golf balls, newspapers, note pads and music CDs — plus various and sundry pairs of shoes such as tennis, golf and rain shoes. Did I mention I keep extra clothes in the car?
I’m not sure if the car I was staring into had any of the above mentioned items inside. Why?
Because the windows of the car I was trying “boost” were heavily tinted. Couldn’t see a thing inside, but it was almost as something was moving around in the back seat.
It was then that I noticed some writing on the side of the car. “K-9 unit! Stay back!”
How someone had suddenly written that on the side of the automobile with me standing there trying to get the front door unlocked I don’t know.
But there it was!
I took another step back from car.
I was reminded of an old joke that goes “what’s the last thing that goes through a bug’s mind when he hits a car windshield? His butt.” I suddenly had a headache.
It was either elementary health or science class (or both) that we learned of the five senses: taste, touch, hear, sight and feel.
There’s actually a sixth sense that no one bothers to mention until you’ve lost it. It’s called wherewithal.
Even though it was dark and I was tired and I was in a hurry and I had wandered around for at least 10 minutes searching for my stealth gray car, if only I had had the wherewithal to notice the gold state of Mississippi emblem on the driver’s door.
You’ve seen it. In English it reads: “Mississippi Highway Patrol.”
It was there and then— with my fingerprints all over said automobile and probably store video corroborating evidence on file— that I realized my wherewithal had fallen to a seventh sense— dementia.
I don’t know why but I raised my hands as I slowly backed away from the Highway Patrol car I’d been fondling for the past five minutes.
I was too embarrassed to look around and see if anyone had noticed by first attempt at grand theft auto.
I guess one gets a little tense when trying to break into a law enforcement vehicle. I didn’t know my key fob had a red panic button but suddenly I accidentally set off the car alarm to my car.
I was only a 40-yard punt away from my vehicle, which was now having a lights and horn seizure.
As I drove away I felt like Morgan Freeman’s character, Ellis Boyd “Red” Redding in Shawshank Redemption. “I guess no one’s going to come looking for an ole con like me."
