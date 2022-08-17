Ya want a good coon dog? You can take your Walkers and your Blue Ticks and your Black and Tans and your Redbones and your Plotts and all the rest of them.
I'll take the poodle, and there under the silver moon, we'll see whose dog chases that ol' coon up a tree first.
You mean you haven't heard about the poodle that treed a coon? Well, you'll read it first here, I guess. Sounds like a Jerry Clower story, doesn't it?
But remember while you're reading it, perdition has no fury like women who are fed up with men and their hunting stories.
Or men who are so wrapped up with hunting that they haven't time for anything else. Like noticing women...
Seems there were these two young ladies in a local high school -- not in this county -- who told everyone who would hold still that they went coon hunting one night with their pet poodle.
The poodle managed to jump a coon and tree it.
Sounds fantastic, doesn't it? A poodle treeing a coon? Sure. And I saw deer roosting in a tree last night. Har-de-har-har.
But the girls insisted. The poodle had treed the coon. Honest.
The story was so incredible, and the girls so believable, that it began to spread among the boys in the school, most of whom had been busy recently hunting deer with dogs.
They believed it. Almost everybody believed it. It was so amazing it had to be true, right? I mean, we're talking Ripley's Believe it or Not here, right?
Well, maybe not.
One day, in a welter of giggles and laughter, the truth came out. There was no coon-treeing poodle; never had been.
There were, however, two girls, tired of listening to hunting stories from the boys in school.
I mean, who wants to be ignored, to play second fiddle to stories of dead animals?
To strike back, the girls concocted the shaggy poodle story.
The girls had their sweet revenge for being unnoticed; for having to listen to young men who could talk of nothing but hunting.
When the boys swallowed the tale of the coon-treeing poodle hook line and sinker, the girls reeled them in.
The girls 'fessed up. And when the fessin' got done, there were a lot of red faces belonging to folks who should have had enough sense to know better.
A lot of those faces belonged to the boys who were hunting deer.
Well, after the horselaughs died down, it didn't take long for the boys to start their own tale. But for obvious reasons, it didn't take as well as the coon-treeing poodle.
It seems one of the boys had this cat. And when they took the tabby hunting, it jumped a deer and and ran it until that deer couldn't run any more.
Honest.
And maybe, those young men — who were too busy being Great White Hunters to notice the girls - learned a basic difference between men and women.
Everybody needs a little favorable attention now and then. Men love with their eyes; women love with their ears.
