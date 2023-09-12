On Labor Day, my son decided he would spend the day working at my house.
A few weeks ago, I had a scare at my house. I was awakened in the middle of the night with the security alarm in my house going off.
To say it shook me up is an understatement. I have a security system attached to my doors that worked very well that night. I still am unsure what happened, I just know it took me a few weeks to settle my nerves. I had never felt unsafe before and I really don’t want to ever have that feeling again.
I made several mistakes during this incident. One, I locked the open door and turned around and realized I could have just locked someone inside with me.
Being the bright person, I am under pressure, I began turning on lights and looking to make sure no one was in the house.
Not sure what I would have done had I found someone.
I should have called the police and let them make sure that no one was in my house. I will know better next time.
My son realized how much this shook me up and decided that I needed to up my security in an effort to make me feel safe. He was the one that gave me the beginning of this security system.
He met me one afternoon after work to help me purchase the pieces need to go along with what he had already installed.
My home now has as much security as Fort Knox. No one can go near my house without me knowing it and certainly can’t get near a door or window without my knowledge.
Jason spent his Labor Day holiday, installing the security system and while he was there decided to take care of a few other projects.
He put rear view mirrors on my golf cart, probably for the safety of his children when they are with me as much as for me.
He mounted the TV on the wall on the back porch. His daughter loves to be outside, but she also like to watch Bluey, Chip and Potato, Gabby’s Dollhouse and others while we are outside. They have a TV outside on the back patio and couldn’t understand why I didn’t.
All she said when the TV was mounted and going was “it’s about time”.
The things we will do for our grandchildren.
The things a son will do for his mom.
It has made me realize, that I used to take care of him and these days he does so much to take care of me.
