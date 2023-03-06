Eighty years ago, the Tuskegee Airmen made history as the first African-American combat pilots to execute overseas missions. They persevered through racial discrimination at home and in our military, helping to protect the free world during World War II. The armed forces were segregated then, but these pilots’ heroism paved the way for a transformation. Today, the U.S. military is the largest, most diverse engine of social mobility in the country.

