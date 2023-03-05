Seth Ragsdale, a member of the Pontotoc 4-H Technology Club, and his mother, Carrie High attended the 4-H Junior STEAM Day Workshop as well as the Night at the Museums on the campus of Mississippi State University (MSU).
The 4-H Junior STEAM Day Workshop introduced 4-H youth and extension agents to the various events that will be held on 4-H STEAM Day on June 27, 2023. STEAM Day morning events will include Dash Robotics, Spike Robotics, LEGO Build, Makerspace, and Art. Afternoon events will include water conservation and biosecurity tours and workshops. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) and aims to help 4-H youth learn about science, build communication skills and confidence while having fun.
After attending the STEAM Day workshop, the group attended MSU’s Night at the Museum event which included tours of Dunn-Seiler Museum of Geosciences and the Lois Dowdle Cobb Museum of Archeology. Both museums had set up activities and demonstrations such as a simulated volcano that spewed ping pong balls and a demonstration showing how historic stone tools might have been crafted thousands of years ago, specifically geared for area youth and their families to enjoy at Night at the Museums.
Also enjoying the day was Extension Agent, Ensley Howell, and 4-H Volunteer Leader, Chuck Howell. The 4-H Junior STEAM Day event on June 27, 2023, is open to 4-H youth ages 5 to 13 years old as of January 1st. To learn more about the 4-H Junior STEAM Day, the 4-H Technology Club, or to learn about other 4-H clubs and events, call the Pontotoc Extension Office at 662-489-3910.
