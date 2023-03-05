Comfort.jpg

Seth Ragsdale is at the interactive “Shaping Watersheds” display in the Dunn-Seiler Museum of Geosciences learning about how water reacts to changing topography.

Seth Ragsdale, a member of the Pontotoc 4-H Technology Club, and his mother, Carrie High attended the 4-H Junior STEAM Day Workshop as well as the Night at the Museums on the campus of Mississippi State University (MSU).

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you