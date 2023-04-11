Forget poetry, poultry in motion is one thing, but a stampede of chickens is down right deadly—— for the chickens.
On Monday Fox News reporter Landon Mion wrote a story headlined “Man in China jailed for scaring neighbor’s 1,140 chickens to death amid feud.”
According to Mion’s Fox News story,” A man in China was sentenced to prison after he snuck onto his neighbor's property and scared 1,100 chickens to death.
"The man, identified only by his last name Gu, snuck onto his neighbor Zhong's chicken farm and used a flashlight to frighten the chickens, causing them to kill each other, China Daily reported.
"The light from the flashlight terrified the chickens, causing them to flee to a corner of the coop where they trampled over one another trying to get away.
"The incident came during a feud between the two neighbors that began in April 2022, when Gu cut down Zhong's trees without his permission, the outlet reported. Zhong's wife then towed the trees away, which infuriated Gu.
"Gu then snuck onto Zhong's property one night and startled the chickens by shining a flashlight on them, causing 500 chickens to flee into a corner and die from crushing one another."
"Police arrested Gu and ordered him to pay Zhong 3,000 yuan, or roughly $436. but Gu was not deterred,” Mion reported.
No, don’t tell me Gu didn’t learn his lesson. For goodness sakes, $436 is 218 hours wages at the Nike factory.
Somebody at the Wuhan wet market must have told Gu he was too chicken to go back for seconds. Obviously Gu’s feathers were still ruffled.
"Gu returned to Zhong's property a second time and used the same tactic, which caused an additional 640 chickens to die," according to China Daily.
According to Chinese authorities, the roughly 1,100 chickens that died in the two incidents were worth about 13,840 yuan, or about $2,015."
$2,015? Wow! A fellow would have to sell a lot of Chinese handcuffs to “re-coop” his losses.
Mion’s story said that "A court in Hengyang County, located in central China’s Hunan province,, ruled that Gu had intentionally caused Zhong to suffer property loss, according to China Daily.
The court sentenced Gu to six months in prison and one year of probation.
I reached out to Dum Gai, our free lance reporter in China, to see if I could get some more info on the Chinese chicken fiasco.
Dum Gai said, “According to my sources, Gu was walking through the chicken coop wearing a Col. Sanders outfit and a Joe Biden mask shouting , ‘make room for the big guy, eat mo chicken! Then Gu sang one verse of Sugarland’s song, “Down in Rolling Stone, Mississippi, and up to no good”, and the chickens starting piling up like loser lottery tickets outside a convenience store.”
Dum Gai said he talked to Gu’s defense attorney, So Su Mi, about Gu’s sentence.
“So Su Mi told me Chinese President Xi said he would reduce Gu’s sentence to one week if he would drive the Taiwan target practice boat for the Chinese navy,” Dum Gaii said.
“Gu has also instructed his attorney to get in touch with NBA Coach Gregg Popovich,” Dum Gai said. “Gu said Coach Popovich might agree to a citizenship swap. Nobody in China have guns except Chinese soldiers and communist controlled police. No second amendment.”
In response to the sad chicken coop news, the stock market was down Monday, gas prices went up 5,000 yuan and Buffalo Wild Wings lowered their flags to half staff.
And Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff has called for former President Trump to be impeached if he wins in 2024.
“All those poor dead chickens were wearing ‘make the coop great again t-shirts,” Schiff alleged. “Trump disinformation."
This whole mess reminded me of my favorite musical chicken crossing the road joke.
Why did Adele cross the road? To say hello from the other side.
