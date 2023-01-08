Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor reported that a stolen car used in the December 23 robbery of Treasurer Loans in Pontotoc has been recovered and is undergoing forensic examination in hopes of helping identify the armed robber.
Around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, a suspect armed with a pistol robbed the Treasurer Loans Co. located on Reynolds Street in Pontotoc and fled the scene driving a silver Hyundai automobile, Chief Tutor said.
“That automobile, a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, was recovered on the night of December 27 on McGar Loop in Pontotoc and is being examined for evidence at the state crime lab in Batesville,” Chief Tutor said. “We’re hoping it might turn up some prints or DNA evidence.”
“We learned that car was stolen on the night of December 20 from the Belden Truck Stop on Highway 78. The owner left the car running while he went inside and a guy jumped in and stole the car. Surveillance camera showed that the suspect who stole the car was wearing the same clothes as the suspect who robbed Treasurer Loans three days later.”
Chief Tutor said that CRIMESTOPPERS is still offering a $1,000 reward for information on the Treasurer Loans robbery. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-773-TIPS or police dispatch at 662-489-3631.
“We’re hoping that forensics report on the car will turn up something,” Tutor said. “Meanwhile we’re still working some leads hoping to ID the suspect. We urge anyone with any possible information on this case to call the police department.”
