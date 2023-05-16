IMG_5720.jpeg

“Stop texting” is the important message posted by these two wrecked cars which have been positioned along North Main Street in Pontotoc across the street from Pontotoc High School. Sgt. Gregg Bedford, investigator for the Pontotoc Police Dept., said the wrecked cars will stay along North Main Street for a couple of weeks in hopes of reminding drivers of all ages the danger of texting and driving.

