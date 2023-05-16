“Stop texting” is the important message posted by these two wrecked cars which have been positioned along North Main Street in Pontotoc across the street from Pontotoc High School. Sgt. Gregg Bedford, investigator for the Pontotoc Police Dept., said the wrecked cars will stay along North Main Street for a couple of weeks in hopes of reminding drivers of all ages the danger of texting and driving.
"The popularity of the cell phone has some unintended and often deadly consequences due to distracted driving,” Bedford said. “Texting while driving takes your eyes off the roadway, your hands off the steering wheel and your mind off of driving and onto the messages on your phone.”
“The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that driving while texting is six times more dangerous than driving drunk,” Bedford said. “Reading or sending a text takes your eyes off the road for about five seconds.”
“Even when you look back at the road it takes three-quarters of a second to re-focus and another three-quarters of a second to react to what you’re seeing. In a matter of seconds distracted driving can cost you your life.”
“Parents can lead by example by never texting while driving. Make sure every teen that is about to get their license knows the dangers of taking their eyes off the road, even for a few seconds.”
Bedford said law enforcement officials are hoping that the sight of these wrecked cars will strike up conversations with everyone about the dangers of distracted driving.
“All three high schools are graduating this week and summer activities mean a lot more cars on the road. It’s simple, pull off the road if you need to read or send a text. Distracted driving can kill you or someone else.”
