Here’s a word of wisdom to all you youngsters out there: study math and the alphabet!
Why are those two skills so important? Because if you live long enough you’ll qualify for social security and medicare. And you better know your numbers and your letters!
I first realized the importance of numbers when we were expecting our first child.
All my life I was told that it takes nine months for a woman to have a baby. WRONG!
Along about the start of the ninth month of Janet’s pregnancy, she said the doctor wanted her to "go" 40 weeks.
I said you’re not going anywhere for four hours, let alone 40 weeks. We’re having a baby in the next three to four weeks!
She explained a full term pregnancy is 40 weeks. I retorted that 40 weeks is 10 months. She said that’s right.
That was the first time I’d ever had a personal reason to hate the “new math.” For 29 years (including 12 years of schooling) nine months was 36 weeks— now it was 40 weeks.
Nobody warned me.
Let’s speed ahead another 36 years.
For almost six and a half decades I thought you could start drawing social security at age 65. NOT!
Then I was told that folks born in December 1956 could not draw full social security until they turned 66 and four months. What tha?
When I was 29 it was sad to know I’d been misinformed all my life about babies. Then when I was closing in on 65 I realized I was still plumb ignorant.
It was going to take another 68 weeks to reach full social security benefits. I could have a baby and half way in that time.
I took two years of algebra in high school and another year in college and all they talked about was train A leaving at a certain time and speed and train B leaving at another and when would they meet!
I must have missed school the days they talked about babies and social security!
Kids it’s not enough to do your math homework. Do not go quietly into that dark night! Ask questions about babies and drawing your social security! Write it down!
Math’s important, but learning the alphabet is number one!
Because one day you will apply for medicare. And you can be dang good at singing that “A,B,C” song, but it won’t help you with medicare.
Algebra II was easy compared to medicare.
You've got part A and part B and part D and part G and X (I think).
Let me give you some advice. Go to youtube and pull up the Abbot and Costello “Who’s On First” routine.
If you can’t master understanding “who’s on first, what’s on second and I don’t know’s on third,” then you got no chance with medicare.
Janet has a shirt that says “I put my husband on medicare so I don’t have to!”
Let me give you some tips that may help with medicare.
Medicare open enrollment means your insurance only pays for hospital gowns that are split all the way up the back.
Did you know that the cost of some men’s Medicare supplements are based on how high your wear your belt? It’s’ true.
The world of medicare includes options, supplements, co-pays, deductibles, incredibles, medicare advantage, medicare disadvantage, Ringer, Ponzi and Truth or Dare.
Janet bought me a book to help me understand my options. It’s called Medicare for Dummies.
Vanna White is still working on Wheel of Fortune because she was born on February 29. She only gets a social security check every four years.
I signed up for plans A, B, D, and V. Plan V will save you some money on minor surgeries by letting a veterinarian do them. But the downside is the cone you have to wear for two weeks.
I also got a Plan W supplement. It costs a lot more but it prohibits your doctor from ever weighing you.
You are eligible for Medicare Part D if you are enrolled in Part A and Part B, you still make over $100,000 (after taxes), your house is paid for, you no longer pay car insurance, your kids pay for your groceries and you don’t pay for cable tv or internet.
The nice lady that answered at the Medicare office told me, “Laughter is the best medicine, but your Part D drug plan only covers giggles and some chuckles.”
And my doctor said that medicare no longer covers the traditional heart stress test. “No more huffing and puffing on a treadmill,” he said. “This new stress test is faster and more accurate. We hook you up to the electrodes and put a couple of spiders down your shirt collar.”
Take my advice. Ask your doctor if medical advice from a television commercial is right for you.
My grandson just turned two. It’s time I told him it takes 40 weeks to have a baby and that he won’t be eligible for social security until he’s 95 and four months.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.