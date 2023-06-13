This week I remembered a story I read a few years ago about a bank robbery.
The thief had walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding all the cash in her drawer. As the had been trained to do, the teller complied.
After the robber had fled the scene the bank personnel called the police.
The bank teller handed the police the note and said, “This might help your investigation.” The thief had written his instructions to the bank teller on the back of an envelope addressed to himself. The bank robber was soon arrested. Duh!
Then I remembered I had kept a copy of free legal tips offered by real life attorney L. Scott Briscoe, who has practiced law for 19 years in West Virginia. Briscoe’s legal advice is based true, real life, first-hand experiences, which rivals anything Hollywood could make up.
Briscoe’s legal tips include:
- When using a friend’s urine in a attempt to pass a drug screening, drug test your friend first.
-When running from the scene of your crime, the law will be able to track you down if you leave behind your wallet, your car and your friends who are still sitting in your car.
- Do not plan your next felony over the pay phone in your jail pod, sitting next to the sign that reads “All phone calls are monitored and recorded.”
- Pot leaf earrings should NOT be worn to your hearing regarding possession of marijuana.
- Do no ask the victim with a restraining order against you for a ride to court for a hearing to determine whether you have violated your restraining order.
- When facing charges for stealing an ATV, do not wear your “Drive It Like You Stole It” t-shirt to court.
- If you walk by a sheriff’s car in your friend’s driveway, do not go into your friend’s house to buy and/or sell drugs. Should you ignore this step and continue into the house, look around the room first. If you see a sheriff standing in that room with you, again, do not attempt to buy and/or sell drugs with said friend.
- After stealing someone’s debit card, do not use it to pay your home utilities, unless you wanted to give a deputy directions to your house.
- When telling the judge you need out of jail to donate a spare organ to your dying mother, choose an organ you can spare, such as a kidney. Your liver does not come in a pair and you will need it. (This tip has been questioned several times, arguing that you can donate part of a liver, and that the liver can regenerate. The defendant here testified that he needed to donate his entire spare liver, which would leave nothing to regenerate. So, objections noted and respectfully overruled.)
- When selecting your alibi witness, do not choose someone who was already in jail while you were “not” committing your own crime. Also, telling the judge you can’t find your witness because they’re in the witness protection program won’t work either.
- When choosing a car to break into, and using the credit cards inside to buy your meth making materials locally, it’s best not to select the car belonging to the judge’s wife.
- DO NOT post photos of yourself committing crimes A, B, and C. They will become State’s Exhibits 1, 2 and 3.
- Not happy with your drug dealer? Complaining about the bad deal on Facebook will only lead to more reasons for you to be unsatisfied.
- Ladies, your over-sized purse will not hide the puppy skeleton on the x-ray line, should you attempt to smuggle a husky pup onto your cruise ship.
- Drinking ice water just before you submit a drug test does not adequately explain why your urine sample is cold.
- When appearing in court, DO NOT wear the same exact outfit AND accessories you wore during your crime. Also, avoid security cameras.
- Giving your drunk client lots of coffee just prior to his hearing will only result in a wide awake drunk client in the courtroom.
- Avoid bashing the judge in your case on Facebook, especially AFTER you friended him on said Facebook.
- The only people who should wear pajamas in the court house are infants. Grown-ups, stop. Just stop.
- Calling the judge an *explative* is your right, but as an attorney it’s my job to advise you to please wait until you are outside the courtroom, unless you want to be inside the holding cell on a contempt charge by the same judge.
- When the judge asks why you cannot give a drug screen, telling him you have a medical condition where you never urinate will not “pass.” (No pun intended)
- When your client volunteers that he knows sign language to the judge, allow him to demonstrate it to you privately, and screen it, before he displays it in open court.
- When coming to the courthouse, leave your drug paraphernalia at home. Most importantly, do not pull it out of your pocket and voluntarily hand it to the security guard at the metal detector.
- Stop taking pictures of your illegal activities on your phone. Just stop.
- Removing the porch and steps to your trailer to prevent a home inspection will only result in the court guardian, with Spider-Man-like-agility, hoisting himself up and through your door, and removing your child for lack of a safe entrance and exit for an infant.
- Do NOT violate your probation THE NIGHT BEFORE your hearing wherein you’re asking to be released early from probation.
- My most-ignored, yet valuable tip, bears repeating. DO NOT POST your illegal activities or any other activities that may result in your arrest on Facebook, or any other social media. Your tanning bed salon selfie will be your Home Confinement Officer’s Exhibit 1. Yes. Really.
