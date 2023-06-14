Both Pontotoc and Sherman libraries have programs to keep the children interactive with books and fun learning this summer. Pontotoc County library programs are all held on Wednesdays while the Sherman programs are held on Fridays. All programs begin at 10 a.m.
Area children are invited to join the Summer Library Program during June and July at their local library.
Librarians have planned programs to inspire reading and keep children learning all summer. Children who join the Summer Library Program keep their brains active. This helps them enter school in the fall ready to learn and succeed.
And remember parents, you are your child’s first teacher. Look at picture books with your children who have not learned to read and point out people, animals, and objects in pictures. Read to your children and ask them to read to you. Librarians will be happy to help you find books that are just right. We hope that you and your family enjoy looking at books and reading together and that you discover the treasures of your local library.
Pontotoc County Library Summer Library Schedule
June 14 – Shannon Ford – Tiny Hungry Troll
June 21 – Freedom Ranch Animal Rescue
June 28 – University of MS Museum – Native American Traveling Trunk
July 5 – No Program
July 12 - Natchez Trace Park Ranger Dan Kerber
July 19 – Dorian Lachance, Magician & Comedian
Sherman Public Library Summer Library Schedule
June 16– MS State Extension
June 23 – Fire Department
June 30 – Library Mouse Storywalk® & Gumdrop Bridge Building
For more information about the Summer Programs reach out to the library near you. Call the Pontotoc County Library at 662-489-3960 and the Sherman Public Library at. 662-840-2513
