This past week at Sunshine Health Care has been a blast! We’ve been mixing things up with our schedule and played Soccer this past Monday morning using our hover ball. The residents loved it. Amanda told a story that afternoon from a book called A Natchez Magnolia Wish.
Tuesday brought board games in the morning, and the MS State Troopers visited us to accept a donation from the residents. Residents in Resident Council determined funds should go to the MS State Troopers Association.
Administrator, David Horn, spoke with our residents here at Sunshine during the last Resident Council meeting, and our residents came to a unanimous agreement to donate funds to the MS State Troopers Association. The Troopers came to our building on April 4, 2023 for the celebration. Our Resident Council President, Ms. Branch, can be seen accepting the check from our MS State Troopers. The troopers who joined us that day are: Major Chad Moore A-05, Master Sergeant Justin Alsup F-03, Master Sergeant Jason Jenkins F-02, and Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee F-08. A small reception followed the donation provided by our lovely kitchen staff. Cookies, chips and rotel, fruit, and lemonade made for an awesome snack before our residents went to the Sunroom to play horseshoes.
In spirit of mixing things up, we had a Coffee Chat on Wednesday at 9:00 AM followed by Devotion. Price Is Right was a huge hit that afternoon! Everyone did well and joked that despite not shopping much lately, they knew things were pricey. I believe they enjoyed the candy prizes more than the game at times.
Thursday, we bowled in the morning and reminisced in the afternoon. We discussed things we heard from other mothers growing up, where we had lived/grew up, and foods we enjoyed. Friday was super fun with our weekly manicures beginning around 9:30 and an Easter Craft in the afternoon. Residents either decorated a foam Easter egg or glued together an Alleluia Easter Cross door hanger. We even had the movie Easter Parade playing in the background to enjoy while we decorated.
Enjoy our photos from the past week, and we hope to see you at Sunshine!
